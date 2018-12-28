MUMBAI— The trailer of the political drama, “The Accidental Prime Minister,” released Dec. 27. Based on Sanjaya Baru’s 2014 best-selling memoir by the same name, the trailer gives us a glimpse of what happened behind the curtains when Dr. Manmohan Singh was the prime minister of India.
An ex-journalist, political commentator and policy analyst, Sanjaya Baru worked as media strategist to the former Prime Minister from May 2004 onwards, and the role is essayed by Akshaye Khanna. On the other hand, Anupam Kher's resemblance to Dr. Manmohan Singh is brilliant and has become a talking point. He had to modulate his voice to sound like Singh and even strained his throat in the process. It is also known that Kher’s mother considers her son crazy to essay a role that is distanced from his own political leanings.
The film gives a glimpse of the inner view of life inside the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the interaction between the office and the ruling party. The director of the film, Vijay Gutte, said, “It’s the first full-scale political film on a real politician and the individuals with whom he interacts, and we are attempting to bring to the big screen the intricacies of party politics and its mysterious inner workings, given that in India, the common man has no access to inside stories of the PMO.” The director also mentioned that Dr. Manmohan Singh was misrepresented. However, he agrees that the film will stir up some interesting debates.
Rudra Productions (UK) Bohra Bros in association with Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen) present the film, produced by Sunil Bohra, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Bloom Arts Pvt. Ltd. It releases Jan.11, 2019.
Watch the film's trailer here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.