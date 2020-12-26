MUMBAI — Arjun Rampal has played an array of characters that are still loved by his fans. His upcoming movie, “Nail Polish,” is a courtroom drama, wherein he essays a criminal defense lawyer. Based on true events, the movie revolves around the killing of migrant children that involves an influential man and how a defense counsel plays a crucial role in unveiling the mystery.
Talking about how he prepared for his role, Rampal shares, “From a very young age, I have seen a lot of lawyers, because my uncle, Surendra Singh, comes from a very affluent law background. He has fought many big cases. During my summer breaks in school, I used to spend a lot of time with him in Jabalpur. I have imbibed a lot of him in “Sid Jaising.” I also followed many lawyers from the current times, whom I have had an opportunity to meet. Being around all of them helped me understand how they prepare, think and work on their cases.”
He added, “What concerned me about committing to play Sid Jaising was that if you would have come to me, Arjun Rampal, as a lawyer, I could not have taken up a case of a man who is accused of killing 38 children. On moral grounds, I don’t think I could have done that! But when I look at lawyers, they would say that a person is innocent until proven guilty. I would say that he couldn’t have done that and that it was a conspiracy against him. I would give every piece of evidence to show that he has not done it.”
“To reach that level, one has to go back, which is a tricky process where you get to see the flaws and weaknesses of Sid Jaising. He has to be a flawed character for me to play him. You also have to see his strengths, heroism and positivity and to see where this man would draw his line, or does he have a line at all or is willing to go all out.”
“To get his conviction, we had to work to make sure that all these traits are there. In my discussion with (director) Bhargava, we decided that Sid Jaising should look human. The audience has to see his journey as a human being. That was the whole process we adapted for this role,” he concluded.
Directed by Bhargava Krishna, the movie stars Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari and Rajit Kapur. The movie will stream on ZEE5 Jan. 1.
