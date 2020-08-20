MUMBAI — The star cast of ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s “Bebaakee” served Niyaz at the Holy Shrine Khwaja Gharib Nawaz (R.A.) Dargah Sharif, ahead of the “Bebaakee” trailer launch.
With the trailer of ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s show Bebaakee releasing, the cast of the show sought blessings at the Holy Shrine of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz (R.A.) Dargah (Ajmer Sharif). The heartfelt contribution saw the religious place serve a Meal to the needy in the city during these trying times.
The Khwaja Gharib Nawaz (R.A.) Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti is famous all over the world for attracting millions of devotees who seek the Sufi saint's blessings. Known to fulfill their wishes, the cast also prayed for the trying times to get over soon for the world.
Kushal Tandon, who plays Sufiyaan in the show, says, “During such times, what’s better than serving Niyaz at the Holy Ajmer Dargah and bringing a smile on someone's face. I am glad that I got to be part of such a kind gesture and also happy about the fact that the team of “Bebaakee” has come together to make a difference to the many. Each one of us prays that we overcome this situation that we all face, hopefully at the very earliest.”
The story of “Bebaakee” is based on the lives of Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Abdullah, two contrasting characters with strong personalities. Kainaat is a simple and happy-go-lucky girl who has her goals in mind, while Sufiyaan hails from a rich family. Their love for journalism sees their paths collide, leading to the pair feeling a high chemistry between them.
The dilemma arises when the duo simply cannot figure out if this vibe between them is going to be followed by love or by hate. What follows next is an unforeseen chain of events that begins to shake Sufiyaan’s close-knit family and their business to the very core.
