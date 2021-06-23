MUMBAI — Just when I thought reality entertainment could not get more vacuous than “Famous Lives of Bollywood Wives” comes this series of six episodes covering two seasons, each showing the marriages of two couples. I have no objection against entertainment being sans substance, but a reality show, that too, featuring Indian weddings, should not stoop to that level, at least not with deliberate consciousness!
My opinion, of course: I may be in a minority here, but I think not!
12 couples, including a gay pair in Tyrone and Daniel, make up the list of those covered in the six episodes here. Needless to say, everyone involved is filthy-rich, and Netflix tries its best to make the world (and Indians, some wanting to keep up with the Joneses here!) sit up and take notice of the great fat Indian wedding.
Sorry to say it, but the “fat” is spilling out and obesity is said to be a health issue! For aspiring couples, it will be frustrating to note that the majority of us viewers cannot afford such ostentatious display of riches being spent on what should be a basically happy yet serious occasion.
The clichés mouthed by many of the couples in the name of modernity and gender equality (debatable) seem more in the ignorance is bliss category, because, but for some superfluous rituals that have stemmed out of profits for the priests and no one else, a Vedic or a traditional Hindu marriage (and all of them shown here are Hindu/Vedic marriages) is full of meaningful rituals, however traditional or even backward they seem. On the other hand, North Indian wedding rituals like the “sangeet” are now followed pan-India even in “normal” weddings.
The parents, too, seem to parrot the sentiments of the children, and actually come across as probably helpless in the show of grandeur within almost every marriage shown here. 5-star hotels in India and abroad, fort hotels, the Mumbai racecourse, seaside resorts and beaches—every possible marriage venue is seen here, including a place where the groom arrives by a Zipline and then mounts a horse. Of course, the mehndi, haldi, sangeet and pre-marriage cocktail parties are also shown.
What makes a slight mark is the episode “Love Beyond Borders” in which an Indian girl and boy, respectively, get foreign spouses, and we see the latter adapting to Indian mores and cultural and showing a great enthusiasm for not just the pomp and show but also the rituals, like the haldi.
Less vacuous than the rest is also “All You Need is Love,” which narrates in part the story of Tyrone, a South Indian man, and Daniel, his male love. The episode does scratch the surface of their ordeals with parents and so on, and the fact that the two Christians choose to have a Hindu marriage in India, complete with haldi and some other rituals (after a church wedding in Daniel’s home country), is attributed by Tyrone to his respecting every religion.
Similarly, “A Family Affair” disillusions people who do not believe in arranged marriages by showing that love of the most intense and lasting kind can also be found in partners first suggested by families, where you meet the potential spouse and have the freedom to accept or reject the proposal. This is probably one of the impressive episodes, despite the fact that the standard elements of such lavish weddings are found here as well.
But the “It’s Not the Journey, It’s the Destination” episode is the ultimate in ostentation. Bahrain and Langkawi are the respective venues and though visually splendid, the episode represents the overall tenor of the series—which I mentioned at the beginning.
There is a Muslim wedding planner in charge of a Hindu wedding, which is absolutely fine, but overall, the Conde Nast presentation looks like a fancy, alluring brochure of what the uber-rich can get in an Indian wedding with billions being spent, complete with gifts of jewelry to each invitee, and the industries created by it—wedding planners and the suppliers of materials they would need. An Indian pandit, too, would probably earn a fortune from such a wedding as his fees, which would probably take him years, if not a lifetime, to earn back home in “normal” marriages.
And what happens to the décor and props, both natural and man-made? One episode talks of 30,000 mustard flowers being made available, and just one couple talks of eco-friendly, biodegradable materials used (with instructions given to the guest on what to do post the occasion). But what about the other materials used in vulgar (that’s the best term) abundance? How are they disposed of by the venues and hosts?
In the majority of episodes, the brides themselves take charge in organizing everything, and the parents mostly seem to be money banks. One bride even says in the destination wedding episode that she would be barely interested in attending a normal wedding in Mumbai after the experience of three destination weddings, including her own!
Selfishness thus ranks high. Many a time the groom just seems to be supportive out of resignation or out of the director’s instructions of do’s and don’ts in front of the camera. One bride cancels a dance her siblings have planned as a surprise because she does not like the music tracks, and she has selected the rest. Another one even writes a poem from her parents to herself to be read out at the wedding! The rejection of time-honored rituals mentioned earlier also indicate a disregard for the sentiments of senior family members who are aware of their relevance and importance even today. There is also no attempt to show even a relatively humbler yet rich wedding of “normal size and shape.”
The second episode, “Here Comes the Type A Bride” even looks down on the dominating female as an Alpha woman or a “bridezilla,” in a feeble attempt to show the reverse of what they are promoting in the rest of the episodes—equality.
So where does assertiveness and gender equality end and unhealthy domination begin? Netflix isn’t telling us.
The most unintentional hilarious line comes from one of the brides, who says, “When I saw what you can do in India, you can create these beautiful sets...It was like almost every single thing I could have wanted in a marriage was ticked off.” Really? Besides, is it really true that destination weddings as a concept began in India?
To be fair, the technical values are splendid and upscale. Wish we could say the same about the content, the bizarre title-song lyrics (“I love you like the knife that tears through bone and sinew” or something to that effect, goes one line!) and the title font, where we cannot even make out some names in the credits shown.
Rating: **
Netflix presents Conde Nast’s ‘The Big Day’
Produced by: Mithil Kotwal & Alex Kuruvilla
Directed by: Ashish Sawhny, Faraz Ansari & Aakriti Mehta
Written by: Nikita Deshpande
Music: Anurag Shanker
