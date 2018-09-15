MUMBAI—Renowned casting director and now filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra has made a big contribution to Indian cinema by introducing some of the most remarkable talents. When so many talents allegedly used to come in through the casting couch in the past (reportedly even males), Chhabra can be called the “Casting Coach” instead!
With years of expertise, Chhabra has successfully spotted and honed the best of acting talent in line with the exact requirements of feature films, television commercials, and other mediums. Chhabra has personally handpicked brilliant artistes, especially without a connection to the industry families, but suitable to portray their respective characters. And like every year, this year the ace casting director has been appreciated for his work.
Here is a fairly recent list:
1 – 3: Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh & Zaira Wasim in “Dangal.”
4. Sobhita Dhulipala in “Raman Raghav 2.0”
5. Radhika Madan in “Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota (set to be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival)
6. Kritika Kamra in “Mitron”
7. Mrunal Thakur in “Super 30” after “Love Sonia.”
8. Tripti Dimri in “Laila Majnu”
10. Warina Hussain in “Loveratri”
Not to forget that Mukesh had zeroed in on Sanjana Sanghi to play the leading lady opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in his directorial debut, which is the Hindi remake of Josh Boone’s 2014 Hollywood romantic drama, “The Fault In Our Stars.”
Though there are no male stars in this list, never mind! Because Chhabra has been Columbus in the past to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.