MUMBAI — Salman Khan’s “Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai” is one of the most anticipated films of the year. In the trailer of the film, what surprised fans was his kiss with Disha Patani. The actor is known famously for not kissing on screen. However, the secret is that Khan is kissing a duct tape stuck on Patani’s lips and has not yet broken his no-kiss policy. The scene, he said, was required for “Radhe.”
In the trailer, the kissing scene between Khan and Patani played out in silhouette. That it was a “cheat kiss” was confirmed by Khan in a behind-the-scenes video. “Tape par hai kiss (the kiss is on a tape)!” Khan said.
Khan said, “This is the first time I have ever kissed a duct-tape in movies. That duct-tape was on Disha’s lips, so I say, this time I kissed on screen but not Disha’s lips.”
(In his first lead film, “Maine Pyar Kiya,” Khan had kissed Bhagyashree’s lips from the other side of the window, so Khan calls this a “similar” exercise!)
He quipped, “Maybe next time you will see a thick curtain in between me and the heroine, but I am not breaking the no-kissing policy.”
As Disha Patani told koimoi.com, “We all are actors at the end of the day and the scene demanded that. I mean, once you see the scene, you will understand. So yeah, we’re just doing what our directors are asking us to do. Salman did not actually kiss.”
The release of “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” is set for May 13, Eid. It is a cross-platform release—India’s first. Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Zee Studios co-produce the Prabhudheva directed film starring Khan and Patani with Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda and Jacqueline Fernandez in a song cameo. Sajid-Wajid, Himesh Reshammiya and Devi Sri Prasad score music.
