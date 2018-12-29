MUMBAI— The new arrivals in 2018 did show a marked nepotistic streak, which is not to say that the outsiders were not good. There were a few more like Aisha Sharma, actress Neha Sharma’s sister, had a teeny-weeny role in “Satyameva Jayate” and Mrunal Thakur did an overseas film but will make her proper ‘Hindi’ debut in “Super 30” in 2019. And while not much seemed promising about Riddhi Sen (“Helicopter Eela”), Digangana Suryavanshi (“FryDay”), the newbies from “Laila Majnu” and a few more in the Hindi cinema context, here is a recall of the 12 most significant examples of fresh blood that came in from inside or outside, enumerated in alphabetical order
AAYUSH SHARMA: You could call him a complete package, but he played a gentle bloke in love in “LoveYatri,” which was not as well accepted as it deserved. Being Salman Khan’s daughter Arpita’s husband, he is now going to be seen in an action drama produced again by Khan, one facet we did not see of this likable lad in his debut.
BANITA SANDHU: It was a silly, abbreviated role in a morosely wonky script, but Banita Sandhu, a Delhi lass, we feel, can do better in a worthier film than in her Varun Dhawan-heavy outing that badly misfired, “October.”
ISHAAN KHATTAR: He showed his prowess in not only his first Hindi film “Dhadak,” but a few weeks before in Iranian ace filmmaker’s Mumbai-based story, “Beyond The Clouds.” Half-brother to Shahid Kapoor, this son of Rajesh Khattar and Kapoor’s mom Neelima Azim, however, looks unconventional, and that’s a handicap for even a supremely talented youth.
ISHITA CHAUHAN: She looks like the homely girl-next-door, and her dialogues delivery can be improved by a nicer role in a better scripted film than Anil Sharma’s “Genius.”
JAHNVI KAPOOR” The petite Sridevi-Boney Kapoor beti proved a tough nut as she shot within days of her mother’s demise as well. After “Dhadak,” mentor Karan Johar has taken her under his wings, and she will be doing his bio-pic of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena (from the Kargil war) as well as his directorial, “Takht.”
JASSIE GILL: The guy-next-door Punjabi actor-musician gave a good account of himself in “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi,” but the film nosedived. But this likable Sikh may get another chance, as and when someone decides to explore his talent.
MOUNI ROY: The well-known TV face is the busiest among all the 2018 newbies – her big-screen assignments include “Brahmastar” as antagonist, “Made In China” and the John Abraham thriller “Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW).” Not bad going, with Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Abraham added to her debut film “Gold” co-star Akshay Kumar!
RADHIKA MADAN: Another known television name, this perky and pretty young thing matched the redoubtable Sanya Malhotra in “Patakha” as the firebrand, warring sister. She appears next in the soon-to-release action comedy “Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota.”
ROHAN MEHRA: Talk about determination. This young man, the late Vinod Mehra’s son, left his home in South Africa (where his family is based after his father’s death) to come here and be a model and actor. He impressed in “Baazaar” with his prowess in a meaty role.
SARA ALI KHAN: THE find of the year, and as per many sources including director Rohit Shetty, a complete superstar package who can do any role, which is exactly what Khan envisages in her future career. Her debut film “Kedarnath,” a limited success, seemingly worked principally on her own magnetism, and “Simmba” is set to do big business. As Shetty puts it, “I told her she was lucky to have two totally diverse films within a few weeks.” So as luck meets formidable talent and good range, there will be no stopping this daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.
UTKARSH SHARMA: This confident newcomer was given a tailor-made role by his dad Anil Sharma, but “Genius” the film was not appreciated. A promising newbie who deserves better projects, this young man has loads of potential.
WARINA HUSSAIN: No one this year can be so much of an outsider: the young girl hails from Afghanistan!. But she held her own, with good diction, against author- and producer-backed co-star Aayush Sharma in “LoveYatri.” We are waiting for her next film.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.