MUMBAI —His latest film “Namaste England” may have tanked badly, but Arjun Kapoor is busy enough with three projects that he is proud of: Dibakar Banerjee’s “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” with Parineeti Chopra again, Rajkumar Gupta’s “India’s Most Wanted” and Ashutosh Gowariker’s “Panipat” co-starring Kriti Sanon.
Since our meeting was just before the release of the film, we have decided to eliminate what he spoke to us about the film itself and we still have an entertaining conversation left from our meeting.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: This is a question we asked your co-star as well. What are the changes you have seen in Parineeti as a person and as an actress since “Ishaqzaade,” which was your debut film and her first solo lead?
A: At that time, Parineeti was living life for the moment, and I think she did not know what was happening to her. She was in a flow, like ‘Oh I have got two films!’ Not that she did not care, but after that, everything changed. Today, she sees films and her career as her life! Today, there is a focus, a maturity and ‘sorted-ness’ to her. She understands that there are very few of us who are loved by the entire country, and she has gone deeper and not taken success for granted.
Then, she has always been a good actor, but now she has honed her skills. And she has never been a reference actor, because she has never grown up watching films like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and all of us who are inherently ‘filmi’ and know the ‘sur’ of acting, did. I may on occasion be tempted to imitate my uncle Anil Kapoor, but she has never imitated even Priyanka Chopra! Come on, that much praise is enough, I have been praising her for four minutes!
Q: How do you look at yourself?
A: I am still opening up, learning to open up. At the time of “Ishaqzaade,’ I was going through hell, and was a lost soul. My biggest debut and my biggest personal blow came almost simultaneously with mom’s loss. I really did not know what was happening. Even today, I am picking up the pieces with every film.
At that time, you guys in the media never got to see my best side. I could have been warmer, and I regret that. Today, I realize that conduct matters and that it is a responsibility as a human being, when people meet and talk to you. I was never ill-mannered, but my disconnect could have reflected upon my family.
I am a much calmer person now, and I feel bad for how I came across then. You see, a perception is made in10 seconds—that this guy never smiles, never looks at you, or is on the phone always. My sarcastic brand of humor also made people think I was rude.
I have never been fake, but I have to understand a fan’s point of view. Like if I am late for an appointment where hundreds of people are waiting for a film’s team and I dismiss only five people who want to shake hands with me or click a selfie outside the gate, they may never buy a ticket to any of my films again, because for them it may be the ONLY opportunity to meet me!
Q: Most actors, whether they come in by desire or default, have that one moment when their job becomes their passion. When did that moment come for you?
A: When I did “Ki & Ka” against the advice of all! Balki-sir, Kareena Kapoor Khan and I had all given flops then. No one, I was told, would accept an action hero sitting at home cooking, and there were miniature trains in the film! Who has such things?
But my impulse and instincts both said something else. It was not a well-reviewed film despite Balki’s name. And guess what? It opened at 7 crore plus. That day, I realized that I was thinking like an audience. It was April 1, and I fooled everybody!
Q: So, are you content with your career?
A: Yes, I am content, but I want more. Here, you can be content for seven seconds, then you suddenly realize you have the power and want to do more. Dibakar, Rajkumar Gupta, Ashutosh—if you had told me at the time of my debut that six years later I would be working simultaneously with all three of them, I would have said, “Are you mad?”
And today, the audience is evolving, the platforms evolving. I want to do more films like “Aurangzeb” that would have done well today, have fun, push the envelope, and more, and for myself.
Q: Karan Johar has brought Jahnvi Kapoor and you together on “Koffee With Karan.” What are your feelings about this?
A (Candidly): What happened (father Boney Kapoor’s second marriage to Sridevi) should not happen to anybody. I have been through it. Your backbone breaks, you collapse and you don’t understand what’s happening. As I said, I am picking up the pieces even now.
When I renovated my house and made changes in my late mom’s room, my feelings were such that I wouldn’t wish all this for my worst enemy. I missed mom terribly, but my sister Anshula and my maasi (maternal aunt) said that I must be a good son now, and I listened to them.
In return, eight months later, I am just someone who stood by them at that time. It is unfortunate that adversity has made us all appreciate how short life is, and that we should fill it with love and time for each other.
My priorities have changed, and I have come to discover two wonderful girls, Jahnvi and Khushi, who MY sister Anshula has allowed me to call my sisters, which is a very big thing. They are both very nice kids, mature, and they will sort themselves out. I want to be a support system so that they can face the world in this phase.
I want Jahnvi and Khushi to have a normal life and face things head-on. Relationships evolve and we should be there for each other. They say you can choose your friends but not your family, but I am lucky that at 33, I was allowed to choose and make them my family.
