MUMBAI — He seemed to have given up long ago, even as he was recovering from his ailment. Irrfan Khan was not available for media interactions during the promotions of “Angrezi Medium” and frankly, though I was never enamored by “The Lunchbox” and not too familiar with his international fare, but for a rare “The Namesake” and “Inferno,” besides obviously “Jurassic World” and “Slumdog Millionaire,” he always came across as a different Khan, candidly admitting that he was no star.
I often wondered at his choice of Hindi movies—whether it was his terrible commercial choices like “Thank You” or “Sunday” (like all offbeat actors, I think he wanted to make a commercial mark, and did these films with comedy czars like Anees Bazmee and Rohit Shetty respectively. His other choices were weirder—“Mr 100%,” “Aaja Nachle” and “Chamku: among them.
From the films I watched, I enjoyed him most, and the films as well, in “D-Day,” “Right Yaaa Wrong,” “Karwaan,” “Billu” and “Hindi Medium.” Note, however, that only the last film did well: yes, in Hindi cinema, Irrfan was one of those actors who acquired a reputation as an actor, with very few successes: “Piku” in the lead, “Gunday,” “New York,” “Life In A…Metro” and “Kasoor” were among his handful of successes in Hindi cinema among some 40 to 45 Hindi films for this actor who began on television (“Katha Sagar” in 1986) and even directd some episodes of the series “Banegi Apni Baat” and “Star Bestsellers: Alvida.”
We met at some interviews off and on, and here are some of the most interesting and insightful statements he made over the years.
In 2017, before his hilarious role in “Karwaan” (2018):
Q: Was it just chance that “Qarib..” is your next release after “Hindi Medium?” You are normally known for intense roles, even if some have satirical or humorous undertones. And “Piku” too was a light film.
A: I am no star to plan or choose my genres! It’s a coincidence that these films have come together, or maybe they think now that yeh aadmi romance bhi kar sakta hai (this man can be romantic too)! Nor do I have a system or formula to choose a film—I just choose anything that fires me. I select the best of what I am offered, but yes, I have chosen lighter films of late. One reason is that I want to be relaxed before this really intense film that will take off soon.
Q: Which roles do you find tougher? Most actors say that comedy is tougher than serious roles.
A: For me, a comedy needs a playful mode even on sets, so it is not demanding. Intense roles are tougher as they consume more of me. I need an unwinding, a kind of detox to come out and refresh myself. When I had called my family for a few days to be with me during the shoot of the show “In Treatment,” I lost my ‘sur’ (key) and I had to reshoot.
Q: And what about the dubbing foir intense films that may need to be done weeks or months later?
A: Oh, yes, that can be disturbing as the intensity has to be re-created. I prefer Sync Sound.
Q: What are your views on stars? Do you think you are one now in India?
A: An actor comes and if he entertains you, he becomes a star while he is telling stories. But today, you cannot sell garbage under the name of a star. Look at how people are accepting widely different films like “Golmaal Again,” “Bahubali” and “Hindi Medium.”
Q: A personal observation: in this and our earlier interviews, you have surprised me with the use of uncommon but rich Hindi words like “achambit” (surprised), “manastithi” (state of mind) and “parichit” (familiar with). Is there any foundation for that?
A: I think every language has its own beauty and I am familiar with Hindi, Urdu as well as English literature—of course, I do not THINK in English! But that is the beauty of Indian culture—it’s diversity in all aspects and the freedom to mix languages. I pity those who have limitations in expression!
In 2015:
Q: Do you prefer being spontaneous as an actor or doing workshops and other such things?
A: It all depends on the role and character. I like being spontaneous—for example, I am a cabbie in “Piku” and I never did any homework for it. I just got the rhythm right. But sometimes you have characters you will not know or whose background you are not familiar with at all. That’s when research or workshops help.
In 2015 on working with Waheeda Rehman in “Song of Scorpions”
“It’s like some flashback merging into the present. Waheeda-ji was not just a heroine but a symbol of the perfect woman for me. It's a privilege to work with someone who’s like poetry on celluloid. She is playing my mother-in-law.”
In 2012:
Q Having worked on both sides of the globe, what are the prime differences you see in the films?’
A In Hollywood, even the blockbusters have a subtext or message hidden beneath. Their marketing strategies also vary according to the needs of the films, whereas we have no such vision. Like, why should someone pay the same ticket rate for a big-ticket film as for a small but meaningful one?
Q You do not make enough noises about your many overseas films.
A I do not wish to make any empty noise. If I have not played a major role, as in my “Spider-Man” film, why create hype and disappoint my fans? Films keep changing shape and there can be cases where roles are edited to varying extents in the interest of the final movie. You’d be surprised to know that I get so many offers from Hollywood that I can shift there, but I want to choose and do roles that give me that something extra to engage myself. I want a longer life as actor and I want to be recharged and to retain my interest in work.
By the way, you will also be surprised to know that there is less money there. But no one pays me simply because I am a good actor, not there and not here! I have my own market and if I were not saleable no one would cast me! So though I do not work in the 100 crore films here I do the 500 crore films there (Laughs)
Q What do you think of the way our films are going?
A Films anywhere are about having an engaging plus emotional experience that is rooted to the culture concerned. Except in the U.K. and some countries where dark and depressing movies work, most cultures want films to engage emotionally. A “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster” is only superficially about a zamindar but essentially is a reflection on our culture and values.
I would say that Indian films are getting there to a higher level of cinema where such films will be made more. But make no mistake - the mainstream blockbusters will always be there because cinema is also about escapism.
