MUMBAI — Shahab Ali, who plays one of the main antagonists opposite Manoj Bajpayee in Amazon Prime’s Web series, “The Family Man” (Seasons 1 and 2), has been in the news for his magnificent performance. “The Family Man 2” was the most-watched/streamed Indian show over the weekend.
Ali, who plays the role of Sajid in the series, spoke about his character: “Sajid is a lone wolf. He doesn’t like to take orders from anyone and he loves to do things his way. He is a bomb specialist and an ISIS-trained terrorist. He is a stubborn, dark and vengeful person. He is sharp and calculative but at the same time very aggressive, if needed. In season two, he is much more fierce and evil. His energy is one notch up from the previous season.”
Ali, who has completed three years of training in acting from the National School of Drama, New Delhi, said, “It was a dream-come-true when I got to know that I will be the main antagonist opposite Manoj (Bajpayee)-sir. I used to idolize him during my training days. The experience of working with him has been a true gift and I have truly enjoyed every second spent in his presence.”
He raved on, “The experience was much greater than what I had expected. We developed a great bond after the first season. Sharing screen space with him in this show was the icing on the cake. In season two, we had some great moments together. The best thing about acting with Manoj-sir is that he improvises and plays around in the scene and yet stays within the boundary of the scene and the character. So, there is always an element of surprise without any fear of going off-track. And as a co-actor, this approach gave me great material to explore Sajid as well in our scenes together.”
Ali also shares screen space with actress Samantha Akkineni, and said he was very intrigued about the relationship of Sajid and Raji. “Their graph is so intricate and beautiful. Samantha, as an actor, is extremely professional and focused and that’s why we had some really magical moments while acting together. It was very smooth and effortless with her. She responds to improvisations and is really charged emotionally. It was a great privilege to share screen with her. This experience will surely help me in future.”
From the show’s director duo, Krishna DK, commented, “Shahab is a natural and has had a fantastic formal training as well, which makes him a complete package. He is a director’s actor and grasps his character with ease. His scenes with Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha have come out really well, so it’s always interesting to put him with other actors and see him emote and respond to improvisations.”
And Raj Nidimoru added, “Shahab has such a great range, I am just hoping he won’t get typecast because there’s much more to this in him. And I hope he gets to do a variety of great roles because he has that potential to pull it off with ease!”
Ali made his movie debut in “Kedarnath,” and played the iconic role of Salim in the Broadway-style musical show, “Mughal-E-Azam,” directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, and the lead role of “Zangoora” in the musical show, “Zangoora- The Gypsy Prince,” at Kingdom of Dreams.
