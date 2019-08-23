Following the widespread international success of original series such as “Made in Heaven,” “Mirzapur” and the Emmy nominated cricket-themed series, “Inside Edge,” Amazon Prime Video India is now gearing up for the worldwide streaming launch of its new Web series, “The Family Man.”
Starring Manoj Bajpayee, the spy thriller will be out at the end of September
“The Family Man” chronicles the struggles of a middle-class family man caught between the duties for his nation and his family. It focuses on the journey of Srikant Tiwari, played by Bajpayee. Srikant is a middle-class man working for a government intelligence agency while trying his hardest to balance his family and professional life, according to a press release. How will ‘The Family Man’ manage to keep his family happy while doubling up as the nation’s undercover hero?
The show marks the digital debut of Bajpayee who is widely identified as a non-conventional Indian film ‘hero’ with films and characters that are regular favorites at international film festivals such as Cannes.
The 10-episode series has been directed by Indian American director duo Raj and DK who have previously helmed path-breaking films like “Stree,” “Go Goa Gone” and “Shor in the City,” which have disrupted the film content space in India. The show marks their digital debut on a streaming platform and retains their uniquely traditional and quirky humor in a serious genre, notes the release.
The series has become the first Indian show to be showcased at the Television Critics Association in Los Angeles, Calif.
