MUMBAI — The highly-anticipated Amazon Original series, “The Family Man,” streams from Sep. 20 on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Indian American filmmakers, Raj and DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), it will release across 200 countries.
“The Family Man” marks the digital debut of Padma Shri and National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee and stars award-wining talent from across India, including National Award winner Priyamani as Bajpayee’s wife, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Gul Panag, Sundeep Kishan, Darshan Kumaar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwantary
An edgy drama-thriller, the ten-episode “The Family Man” is the story of Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee) , who works for a special cell of the National Intelligence Agency and who is “A middle-class guy but a world-class spy.” While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low-paying job.
Jay Marine, vice president of Amazon Prime Video, who had specially flown down from London for the launch Sep. 17 at the J.W. Marriott, said, “We are incredibly excited about the growth of Prime Video in India. One of the big drivers of our success in India is our Indian Amazon Originals.”
Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content at Amazon Prime Video India, said, “With ‘The Family Man,’ Amazon continues to bring distinctive and high-quality storytelling to our audiences, reinforcing our commitment to being a home for talent, both in front of and behind the camera. It is a fast-paced drama-thriller that redefines mainstream viewing by bringing high-caliber creators such as Raj & DK along with an all-star cast. The show seamlessly couples drama, action, thrill and surprisingly wry humor in a highly binge-worthy series of 10 episodes. Serious geo-politics forms the backdrop of the drama-thriller, taking the show across the country, as Shrikant attempts to serve the nation. Viewers will also get deep insights into very relatable struggles of a family man, who attempts to balance both work and family.”
Raj and DK said, “We had been wanting to get into long-form storytelling, and were waiting for the right platform. And we found an amazing partner in Amazon Prime! It has truly been a wonderful journey, the start of a new and exciting innings, creating our first show. We tried a new genre and an approach both challenging and satisfying. We tried our take on geo-politics, blended it into an action thriller and added doses of quirky humor that is usually not associated with a serious genre like this.”
The directors of “Go Goa Gone” and other films and the writers of “Stree” added, “Loosely inspired by present-day events, it is a grounded take on the life of a middle-class guy who is also tasked with the job of fighting terrorism. ‘The Family Man’ is our ode to the common man — his hopes, aspirations, responsibilities and troubles. In this case, he’s also pretty screwed – balancing family and saving the country.”
The duo admitted that they had this idea brewing with them for long. “Not all stories can be told in two hours. Additionally, we also did not have to make compromises in what we wanted to say, and this is the best thing about the OTT platform.”
