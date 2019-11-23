MUMBAI — Invincible, unstoppable and bulletproof: The “Commando 3” female power is here!
Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s “Commando 3” trailer shows a glimpse of some terrific action done by the two lead actresses. Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar will be seen breaking serious stereotypes of how women are expected to behave.
The movie’s mantra is also “Beti bachegi bhi, padhegi bhi aur peetegi bhi (A daughter will be saved, educated and can beat up badies too).” This is a variant of the national slogan of “Beti bachao, beti padhao (Save the girl child and educate her).”
While Sharma was a part of “Commando 2” as well, Dhar marks her Hindi film debut.
Sharing her experience, Sharma said, “I am thrilled to be repeated in one of the biggest action franchises in India. I have got a chance to do some action that no girl has attempted before. I had recently posted a glimpse of me doing action with the stick on my social media, which has received so much love and has got people excited. Now I can’t wait for people to watch the film now.”
Dhar says, “Since I’m a huge fan of action films, I was mentally prepared for the challenges one would have to face while preparing for an action heroine’s role. I almost had a knack for it, which I realized only after I started working on myself for the role.”
“I prepared my stunts and choreography about 10 to 12 days before we started shooting. It was a discipline I was expected to follow, which I stuck to, to the T! I would be sparring till I dropped dead on the floor and also because there were trained professionals teaching us the ropes, I could challenge myself more and more every day and achieve the form and choreography as expected! It was challenging but fun.”
Directed by Aditya Datt, “Commando 3,” featuring Vidyut Jammwal in the title-role, is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital in association with SunShine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Productions. It will be released Nov. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.