MUMBAI — “I had a great time shooting for “Motichoor Chaknachoor,”” says Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Siddiqui is leaving no stone unturned and going all out to promoting what he calls (in the lead) his first “family film,” which releases this week. The actor will be seen in a new avatar in this film and is paired opposite Athiya Shetty.
Siddiqui essays the role of Pushpinder Tyagi, who is a 36-year-old man trying to find a wife, while Athiya essays the role of Annie, who wants to marry an NRI and settle abroad.
The actor said, “I wanted to do a light-hearted film as I had not done it in a long time. Also, my daughter hasn’t watched any of my films, so I wanted to do a film which she could also enjoy.”
Well, we all know that most of Siddiqui’s solo films and web shows are not family material and are even deviant, so we are not surprised that such highbrow actors who look down on mainstream cinema (and yet act in some to fill their coffers!!) find the necessity of doing such films “for their children!”
We remember the Czar of deviant cinema, Anurag Kashyap, making an sorry hash of the animation sequel “Hanuman Returns” as he wanted to do a film for his daughter. And Kashyap has been one of the main mentors of Siddiqui as well. Oh well!
“I had a lot of fun working on the film,” continues the actor. “Athiya is a good co-actor and we bonded really well. The set was very relaxed and after years, I got an opportunity to do such a film!” Yessir, we do remember the wholesome “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” four years ago, thank you!
