MUMBAI—As we wait for our new normal and practice social distancing, virtual film festivals make it worth their while. The Filmy Monks International Film Festival 2020 is the first-of-its-kind online film festival in India, It features award-winning films curated from around the world on their digital streaming platform (www.ontfm.com).
The jury is headed by Manoj Bajpayee along with writer-director Tariq Siddiqui, Marrakech International Film Festival curator Anne Doshi, Radio Nasha RJ Divya Solgama, and distributor/exhibitor Girish Wankhede.
TFMIFF 2020 is curated by Mumbai-based festival director Prachee Soman and Ron Roy Nag to promote independent filmmakers and their films through their digital platform. Through Nov. 2020, they will be showcasing over 180 handpicked films from 25 countries including shorts, feature films and documentaries. They aim to have something for everybody.
Says Soman, “We are honored to have Manoj Bajpayee as the head of the jury and we are elated to have the winning film selected by him.”
ONTFM is an independent OTT platform that plays the selected films, arming filmmakers in this digital space fight with a platform to connect with their audiences with a great line-up of international content.
Soman says, “Cinema has always been a way for us to escape reality and create make-believe moments of magic and wonder. We hope you enjoy our holistic approach for you to enjoy your time ONTFM. Your support to the filmmakers will help boost their confidence while they entertain us through this pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.