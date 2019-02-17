MUMBAI—Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn who have worked together in Devgn’s “All The Best” and “Sons Of Sardaar” and Dutt’s “Rascals” besides “Hum Kisise Kum Nahin,” “Mehbooba,” “LOC Kargil” and joint cameos in “Ready” are also good friends. The duo even celebrates several festivals together.
Just like them, Ajay Devgn’s son Yug and Sanjay Dutt’s son Shahraan not only study in the same school but take care of each other and are very close friends.
The kids recently participated together in their school drama based on “Ramayan.” Looking at their friendship, the teachers gave them the most important roles in the story. Shahraan played Ram and Yug essayed Raavan. It was during the rehearsals that the teacher found that Shahraan and Yug were not ready to give up on each other’s friendship and were ready even to sacrifice Sita!
