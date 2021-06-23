MUMBAI — It was June 22, 1990. In a unique way, Aamir Khan’s “Dil” and Sunny Deol’s “Ghayal” released on this same day. Why unique? Because these two films became the biggest hits of that year, way ahead of Amitabh Bachchan’s first hit in years — “Aaj Ka Arjun.” And both were blockbusters, “Dil” made on a budget of Rs. 1.95 crore and “Ghayal” produced in Rs. 2.15 crore. The revenue they earned at the b-o., only because of the footfalls and inflation-adjusted, would probably near or surpass today’s 200 crore mark.
It is thus the first and ONLY time in the history of Indian cinema that the two biggest hits of a single year were released on the same day, in a clash with each other! And the decade was significant, one that heralded multiple changes.
And at that time, no one knew of two things:
One, Khan was to be offered Yash Raj Films’ “Darr” in a histrionic clash with Deol. But he backed out, feeling that his role was like that of the villain. In those formulaic days, the gutsy Shah Rukh Khan accepted the role and started a LONG association with Yash Raj Films, overshadowing hero Sunny Deol! Khan later did “Parampara” directed by Yash Chopra and went on to work for the YRF banner with “Fanaa” and other films.
Two, Khan and Deol made history by clashing again in 2001 with “Lagaan” and “Gadar—Ek Prem Katha.” Released June 15, 2001, that is, just a week short of 11 years ahead, the two films have already been discussed last week.
“Ghayal” was the action film, but it was the era of romance after “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (QSQT),” “Tezaab” (despite the crime angle), “Maine Pyar Kiya,” “Chandni,” and “Dil” that took the lead at the box-office from the beginning. Khan was a hit after “QSQT” and Madhuri Dixit ditto after “Tezaab” (and also “Ram Lakhan”) and their combination was smoking hot. Similarly, composers Anand-Milind and singer Udit Narayan were also big after “QSQT.”
The music of “Dil” became a rage and was fresh and youth-friendly vis-à-vis Bappi Lahiri’s standard songs in “Ghayal,” and ultimately, but for in the South and a central province circuit known popularly as CP Berar in distributor parlance, this film scored effortlessly over “Ghayal.” By 1991, however, with both the films on a Golden Jubilee (50-week theatrical run) streak, the latter film, as in the case of “Gadar…” forged ahead. Repeat runs of the film, and a tax-free status in some places like Delhi circuit helped it score over “Dil.”
In this repeat run, “Ghayal” collected more in the first week that in the first week of its original run. The second week then saw an unprecedented 20 percent increase in collections as producer Dharmendra released more prints. The film had higher occupancy than all films released in the second half of 1991 barring “Saudagar” and “Phool Aur Kaante.”
“Ghayal” became an iconic film soon and would collect huge monies in repeat runs, besides being a super-hit in the television and Home Video (VHS, VCD and DVD) circuit.
An interesting trivia is that the film was to be produced for debut director Rajkumar Santoshi by a South producer who was keen on casting Sanjay Dutt. Santoshi himself wanted Kamal Haasan and has written the script keeping Kamal in mind. But ultimately, as we all know, the project came to Dharmendra and actor Sunny Deol.
Indra Kumar, who had produced “Mohabbat” and “Kasam” with Ashok Thakeria, turned director, too, with “Dil,” also a Thakeria co-production.
And this time, the tables were reversed in another way from “Gadar…”- “Lagaan.” It was “Ghayal” that picked up the awards, with Deol winning a Special Jury award and Dharmendra the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
26 years later, Sunny made a true sequel to the film, titled, “Ghayal Once Again,” where he reprised his role and which he himself directed. The film also starred Soha Ali Khan and Om Puri. Released Feb. 5, 2016 in the corporate era, it did not even take off, though it had a fresh and contemporary treatment—for one, its release itself was compromised compared to its potential.
Plus, the youth did not take to it, expecting a now-dated typical Sunny Deol Biff-Pow! kind of actioner, while traditional Deol fans were disillusioned by the lack of that kind of action and dialogues. Obviously, a powerful antagonist like Amrish Puri was also missing. All in all, it proved a total non-starter.
