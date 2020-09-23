MUMBAI — The ultimate face-off begins as all episodes of “Abhay 2” stream Sept. 29. “Abhay” is a franchise that has won much praise and is back this year with a grittier second season. A gripping storyline with an ensemble cast led by Kunal Kemmu as Abhay Pratap Singh, the final trailer of the season was out exclusively on HiPi, ZEE5’s popular short video platform.
The trailer begins with a glimpse into some of the killers you have seen in previous episodes and some who you will see in the ones to come. Fans, who cannot wait to watch the face-off between Abhay Pratap Singh and Ram Kapoor, the super-villain with no name, will not be disappointed.
Kapoor’s character, in his own intimidating style, asks Abhay to do true justice to the case being discussed. He demands what he wants and talks about how to make the world a better place, with some people needed to be sacrificed. Kemmu states, “I’m thrilled that finally all the episodes are releasing and also thank the audience for enjoying what they have seen of the season so far. Shooting for “Abhay2” has been an incredibly satisfying and challenging experience. All the actors have worked hard and delivered their best. The conclusion of the season is surely something that the audience would not want to miss.”
Kapoor adds, “There is no doubt that “Abhay 2” has made heads turn, whether it is the acting, the plot or the way the entire project has turned out. Most actors are out of their comfort zone (including me), and have really tried to put in their best effort to bring this alive. The first five episodes have been received well and the final installment is going to be everything that the audience will not expect.”
