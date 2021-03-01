If anything, even at its base, “The Girl on the Train” is a massive bouquet of excessive coincidences. On the fateful night when the story begins, half the relevant characters seem to be in the woods near High Gate station, London. There is the victim, the killer, the alleged killer sans motive, and many others.
This is an involved tale about ace criminal lawyer Mira Kapoor (Parineeti Chopra), living happily with hubby Shekhar (Avinash Tiwary). She helps sentence a tycoon, Bagga (unknown actor) and he commits suicide in jail. As revenge, his people crash the couple’s car and Mira develops partial amnesia. Shekhar changes towards her, she loses her child, and Shekhar demands divorce and remarries.
As solace, Mira travels everyday in the same train and observes the seemingly happy life of a woman, Nusrat (Aditi Roy Hydari) when the train stops at a station. One day, she sees her in the arms of a man other than her husband and in a rage, wants to kill her.
From here, it’s a vertiginous spin dovetailing into complex factors till the (happily) good end for Mira, who is soon accused but acquitted of Nusrat’s murder. Kirti Kulhari plays a doughty cop on her trail.
Other than some fine performances and smart cinematography, the film has little else to offer. Parineeti is very good, Kirti and Aditi Roy Hydari impress, and technically, for the material, the direction is decent, despite the needlessly repetitious footage, as if it is the viewer who has the amnesia!
Rating: **1/2
Produced by: Vivek B. Agrawal & Shibashish Sarkar
Directed by: Ribhu Dasgupta
Written by: Paula Hawkins, Gaurav Shukla, Ribhu Dasgupta, Abhijeet Khuman & Viddesh Malandkar
Music: Sunny and Inder Bawra
Starring: Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Nisha Aaliya, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth, Vishakh Vadgama, Natasha Benton, Richie Lawrie & others
