MUMBAI – Singer Jyotica Tangri says singing "Glassy" with singer Ashok Mastie for Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer "Jabariya Jodi" seems "so unreal.”
During an episode of the kids singing reality show "Superstar Singer,” which airs on Sony Entertainment Television, Jyotica opened up about lending her voice for the new version of the famous Punjabi song titled "Glassy,” read a statement.
She said: "'Glassy' is a very popular Punjabi song and I remember listening to it for the first time on television when I was a child. I used to groove on it."
"Luckily today, I am singing it in 'Jabariya Jodi' with Ashok Mastie (who had originally sung the song, featuring Honey Singh) himself and with the amazing star cast – Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra... the whole thing seems so unreal."
Through "Superstar Singer,” she is also getting a chance to nurture and train singers under 15 years of age.
