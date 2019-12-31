MUMBAI — The year gone by was probably the best-ever for Hindi cinema in terms of content as well as business. Blockbusters like “War,” “URI: The Surgical Strike” (right at the beginning of the year), “Kabir Singh” (despite widespread flak), “Good Newwz” (at the tail-end), “Mission Mangal” and “Housefull 4” and content-heavy films like “Badla,” “Kesari,” “De De Pyaar De,” “Gully Boy,” “The Tashkent Files,” “Chhichhore,” “Bala” and “Mardaani 2”came together in a seamless amalgam where the moneys came in alongside (and because of) the subject, script and presentation.
The other winners that came in also were of importance: unabashed entertainers like “Total Dhamaal,” “Dreamgirl,” “Pati Patni Aur Woh” and even “Luka Chhupi.” Three films that were hyped up as successes but were under-performers, even more so at the theaters, were the oh-so-long “Bharat” and the mediocre “Batla House” and “Marjaavaan” as figures from reliable trade sites indicate. After a good beginning, even “Commando 3” settled in this category. “Dabangg 3” will also come into this category thanks to its high production cost of Rs. 130 crore.
A record number of 100 crore grossers came this year.
Here is the list of hits and flops.
SUPER-HITS:
New 100 crore club members (Figures in Rupees crore):
“URI: The Surgical Strike” (245.36), “War” (317.91), “Kabir Singh” (278.24), “Chhichhore” (153.16), “Bala” (116.80), “Mission Mangal” (202.98), with “Good Newwz” likely to fit in here too.
This list proves that the term “Super-Hit” is actually about the ratio of cost of business on the one hand and production and publicity on the other. The budgets of a film decide the grade of success, even though the figures show that 100 crore is the business done at theatres and it also indicates footfalls.
Non-100 crore: “Luka Chhupi,” “The Tashkent Files,” “Badla”
HITS:
New 100 crore club members:
“Gully Boy,” “Kesari,” “Total Dhamaal,” “Housefull 4,”
Non-100 crore:
“Mardaani 2”
SUCCESSES:
New 100 crore club members:
“De De Pyaar De,” “Super 30,” “Dreamgirl,” “Saaho” (success in Hindi version only)
Non-100 crore:
“Pati Patni Aur Woh,” “Article 15,” “PM Narendra Modi.”
LOSERS / UNDERPERFORMERS:
New 100 crore club members:
“Bharat,” “Dabangg 3”
Non-100 crore (Flops):
“Batla House,” “Marjaavaan”
Non-100 crore (Disasters)
“Kalank,” “Student of the Year 2,” “Pagalpanti,. “ Panipat,” “Prasthaanam,” “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas”
Films that did not deserve to flop (as per this writer):
“Thackeray,” “Bypass Road,” “The Body,” “Section 375”
BEST FILMS
“Chhichhore” (Director: Nitesh Tiwari)
Nitesh Tiwari’s wonderful story on the priorities of life and the treasury that old friends are started slow for obvious reasons (face value, meaning of the title that was not a common word for non-Hindi-conversant audiences et al) but went on to rock big time.
“De De Pyaar De” (Director: Akiv Ali)
One of the most progressive romantic comedies ever in Hindi cinema, it was all heart and humor. The three protagonists—Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh—were tremendous. If not in success or prestige but decidedly in quality, Akiv Ali joined the ranks of brilliant editors who turned brilliant directors—Hrishikesh Mukherjee, David Dhawan and Rajkumar Hirani. He was also therefore the finest directorial discovery of the year.
“Gully Boy” (Director: Zoya Akhtar)
Gritty, grimy, real and relatable, India’s Oscar choice may have been a wrong choice there but was a sincere film tackling many issues in between its core issue of the struggles of underground musicians in India. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Sidhant Chaturvedi were astounding. So was the music, though it was did not follow the Hindi cinema grammar of the lasting kind of melodies and lyrics.
“Mission Mangal” (Director: Jagan Shakti)
This one reminded us of the chest-swelling pride induced by “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran” last year. Breezily told with lots of dramatization, I would call it the best Akshay Kumar film of the year. Yes, better than even “Good Newwz.” The ensemble female cast and Akshay were all collectively terrific.
“Section 375” (Director: Ajay Bahl)
The unsung film had a fantabulous performance from Akshaye Khanna with script to match. Topical, especially for the Indian film industry today, it probably struck a negative chord as it highlighted the improper use of #MeToo. Uncomfortable truth will not always be received well, even in 2019!
“The Tashkent Files” (Director: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri)
A scathing and shocking expose of a real but suppressed and sordid saga, this extensively-researched small wonder of a movie was ably made with a modest budget. In these days of three-day wonders, the collections increased in the second week and the film completed more than 50 days in theatres, victoriously taking on and outlasting “Avengers:Endgame,” “Kalank” and “Student of the Year 2.”
WORST FILMS
Led effortlessly by “Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota” and “Photograph” (in degree of banality), the biggies that qualified included “Kalank,” “Pagalpanti,” “Student of the Year 2,” “Saaho” (dubbed) and “Prasthaanam.” Of course, there were many more, but these lead the “lousy list”!
BEST PERFORMANCES
Akshay Kumar was effortlessly the Best Actor of the year. We mention this collectively (as a unique thing) just to underscore the fact that he essayed five completely different characters in less than 10 months—a Sikh soldier from the past (“Kesari”), a space scientist (“Mission Mangal”), an automobile salesman (“Good Newwz”), an Indian barber in London and a bald tyrant in a bygone era (“Housefull 4”) with consummate, fluid perfection. The last two were comic characters and the first two dead serious.
In one deadly stroke, Akshay cocked a devastating snook at all those method actors who lose and gain weight and muscle and take weeks to “get into a character” by weird method acting and even social withdrawal!. Akshay is the Dharmendra of today—fit, tremendously good-looking and someone who takes to characters like water to the shape of its container. Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in particular, please note!
AK seemed the mantra of the year as well as two more superb actors joined the best actors’ club: Akshaye Khanna was extremely in sync as the defense attorney in “Section 375” and Ayushmann Khurrana “became” the characters he got to play in both “Dreamgirl” and “Bala.” He was also in sync in “Article 15.”
Ajay Devgn (“De De Pyaar De”), Ranveer Singh (“Gully Boy”) and Hrithik Roshan (“War” and even more “Super 30”) were standout performances. Add Shahid Kapoor (“Kabir Singh”), Nawazuddin Sidddiqui’s turn in “Thackeray,” the note-perfect Anupam Kher in “The Accidental Prime Minister,” the fabulous Varun Sharma in “Chhichhore,” the rest of the “Chhichhore” gang of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Naveen Polishetty, and last but not the least, Vishal Jethwa in “Mardaani 2.”
Among the women, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in “De De Pyaar De,” followed by Rani Mukerji in “Mardaani 2,” Alia Bhatt in “Gully Boy,” and Taapsee Pannu in “Badla” topped the list. Bhumi Pednekar scored over Taapsee in “Saand Ki Aankh” and Shweta Basu Prasad was excellent in “The Tashkent Files.” The four K’s, Kriti Sanon (“Panipat”), Katrina Kaif (“Bharat”) and Kareena Kapoor Khan (“Good Newwz”) and Kiara Advani (“Kabir Singh”) also excelled.
Choosing the best newcomers of the year was, however, a difficult choice, and we will finally settle on Pranutan Bahl (“Notebook”) with no one qualifying from the male side.
The technical side (cinematography, VFX, editing, production design, DI et al) showed considerable excellence in so many films, too numerous to mention, underscoring what director Nitesh Tiwari told this writer recently: “It is no longer okay to take a shoddy shot. Our films are becoming technically superior too and nothing is randomly done today. There is a thought process behind everything, be it the production design, costumes, editing, or, indeed, any aspect of film-making.”
