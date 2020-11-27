MUMBAI—The film “The Incomplete Man” is a suspense thriller set against the backdrop of a real issue. The film’s official announcement was made a muhurat held in Mumbai. The film will be shot over a period of 45 days in Mumbai, Goa and Himachal Pradesh.
Under the banner of MDM Motion Pictures, the film is produced by Shahid Aamir and Tariq Shaikh and directed by Dheeraj Devendra Kotkar. Freddy Daruwalla, Warina Hussain, Sharib Hashmi, Alankrita Sahai and Teena Singh are in the cast. Written by Noireeta Dasgupta, the movie has music by Daniel B. George and Santokh Singh Dhaliwal. Swanand Kirkire has written the lyrics.
The film starts with three young female doctors posting a video on social media, and deals with the existing juvenile laws in the country. A delinquent decides to punish the females for exercising their right of speaking their minds freely. The story poses an important social question.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.