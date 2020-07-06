MUMBAI — Saroj Khan, 71, suffered cardiac arrest and breathed her last July 3. She is survived by her (separated) husband B. Sohanlal, son Raju Hamid Khan and daughter Sukaina Khan.
Born Nov. 22, 1948, Saroj Khan’s birth name was Nirmala Nagpal. She was born to parents who had left their all in the Partition and come to Mumbai. She started out in films at three as a child actor and then was a backup dancer in the 1950s to support her parents.
B. Sohanlal and younger brother Hiralal, the sensational choreographer duo of the time, encouraged her, and Saroj even married the former at the age of 13, while he was 43 years and was already married with four children. She gave birth to her son Raju, but Sohanlal refused to give him his name, so Saroj separated from him in 1965 and married businessman Sardar Roshan Khan in 1975 and converted to Islam. Their daughter, Sukaina Khan, now runs a dance institute in Dubai.
The choreographer brothers were introduced to her by a doctor who knew them, and to whom her mother had taken her to be “cured” as she was a “freak” who was obsessed with dance.
Said Saroj in a rewind mode, “In my first film, I did not get to dance. I played the young Shyama in the film “Nazrana” starring Raj Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala. I
had to sit in a moon and sing. I started getting more offers and became very popular as a child artiste, but soon reached an age where I would not get more roles. At 10, I joined a dancing troupe and choreographer Sohanlal saw me dancing and made me his assistant. I choreographed my first song “Nigahen milane ko ji chahta hai” from “Dil Hi To Hai” (1963) when I was 14. It was filmed
on Nutan (and Raj Kapoor). Director-writer P.L. Santoshi (Rajkumar Santoshi’s father) taught me how to join movements and make a dance step.”
Saroj recalled Vyjayanthimala being upset that Sohanlal asked her to learn dance from her, a child then, in a couple of films! “But later, she became my fan more than me being hers,” she has said.
About 2000 songs dot her grand career. Saroj’s last public appearance was in March and a video has surfaced on social media, in which she is performing to the song “Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi” with Divya Khosla Kumar. This was at the “Iconic Women of the Year Awards 2020” in March, where she was honored for her contribution to the film industry.
On Madhuri Dixit Nene’s birthday May 15, Saroj posted a picture of her teaching “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai” to the actress, stating, “Happy birthday M.D, my inspiration. You are my love for dancing. God give you a long long long life, his blessing should always be on you, God give you good health and keep you wealthy. God bless your children and Dr. Nene. Lots of love, Master Ji.” Dixit had reciprocated very respectfully to this.
Saroj started choreographing independently with the 1974 film, “Geeta Mera Naam” directed by and starring Sadhana. She left Mumbai in 1975 and stayed with her second husband, who gave her kids his name, and returned to struggle in 1977. Her first break after that was in the 1980 “Jazbaat” courtesy Zarina Wahab. She struck as association with Subhash Ghai with the last song in “Vidhaata” (filmed on Sarika), which impressed the Showman enough to give her “Hero,” the film that could be considered her real breakthrough.
Saroj adored Ghai and the admiration was mutual. In a special message to India-West on WhatsApp, Ghai stated emotionally, “AN ERA HAS GONE absolutely my personal loss. an integral part of our Mukta arts family-my strong partner in grooming stars like Madhuri Meenakshi Manisha n Aishwarya Master of masters Saroj Khan will live in history of choreography of Indian cinema indeed. Bye JAAN. RIP SG”
Sridevi’s iconic dances “Main Naagin Tu Sapera” (“Nagina’), “Hawa Hawaii” (“Mr. India”) and the songs of “Chaalbaaz” were among the other evergreens later done by Saroj. Her innings with her personal favorite, Dixit, included “Ek Do Teen Char” (“Tezaab”), the song that steamrolled Dixit to stardom, “Bada Dukh Deena” (“Ram Lakhan”), “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga” (“Beta”), “Choli Ke Peeche” (“Khal-Nayak”) and “Dola Re Dola Re” (“Devdas”). But for “Beta” and “Devdas,” all these songs as well as Sridevi’s “Nagina,” “Mr. India” and “Chaalbaaz” and also “Geeta Mera Naam” coincidentally had music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.
Said Pyarelal, “Despite this, we met her very few times, and she was very sweet. She was very good at her work.”
Saroj Khan won the National Award thrice—for “Dola Re Dola,” the Tamil film “Sringaram” and for “Jab We Met” for the song “Yeh Ishq Haaye.” Her last work was in “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” and “Kalanak” last year.
Among the plethora of tributes that spanned artistes, Amitabh Bachchan’s long tribute was memorable. He said, “…and an entire history of time races before you in the cerebrum. She was a sprightly young enthusiastic dance assistant to one of the major dance directors of the time .. of the time when I was just beginning .. of the film “Bandhe Haath” with the heart throb of millions Mumtaz .. with the director O.P. Ralhan .. Mumtaz’s grace and acceptance to agree to work with this newbe .. she a stratospheric Star , me a nobody ..and Saroj ji in the crowd of dancers in a song .. her subtle grace when she moved .. at one point I saw her, quite alarmingly , finding the foetus had shifted in her stomach and she simply unabashedly pushed it into place, and carried on .. dancing ..”
And he went on feelingly, “.. and then over the years .. she excelled and attained the podium title of Dance Director .. or as the language changed , the Choreographer of film .. her moves becoming famous for each artist she worked with .. and when she would see an artist give a good shot under her care .. she would call her or him aside .. and ..give a rupee coin .. as a gesture .. as a pat on the back .. a ‘shagun’ …many many years later .. during the song sequence of a film I was doing .. I became the recipient of that coin .. an immense achievement ..Saroj ji .. you gave us and the industry , rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance .... on a chance meeting many many years ago she paid me my best compliment ..she was living in Dubai then from marriage and when DON was released she said “I saw the film and then after, I would go to the theatre where it was released, at the time when your song ‘khaike paan.. was on , see it and come out .. I used to do it regularly every day .. I would tell the usher to let me in just to see the song and leave .. that is how much I enjoyed your dance moves ..” !! coming from her was the ultimate .... a legacy has passed away .. “
Kajol said, “RIP to the most talented coolest choreographer ever! She taught me sooooo much that I always used everywhere in so many other ways. When she danced it was like watching a whole book Everything that she wanted to say was there so clearly on her face and in her body language . Even later when she grew older whenever we met I could see that mischief and affection and sheer love for her work. Love u Sarojji and be at peace knowing that u are loved and will always be remembered. Khan is known to be among the last choreographers who eld great emphasis on facial expressions, an apt and soift body language (“Adah” 0 and grace.
Dharmendra stated in a tweet, “Tere aane se ronaq aa jaati thi .....Saroj.....affsos .....tum bhi chali gaien.....skoon naseeb ho rooh ko teri..... (“Brightness was what you brought in with you. Alas! You too have gone. May peace be on your soul). Friends, she was an assistant dance director in my first film “Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere “ (1960).”
Saroj also credited Dharmendra and Hema Malini as the first big stars who encouraged her as an independent choreographer. She had choreographed “Aa Bata De” from “Dost” and assisted on “Pratiggya.”
Recalling their first meeting, Govinda said, “I came to you, wanting to learn dance. But I didn’t have money. And you told me, lovingly, we’ll worry about that later. It is because of teachers like you that a common man like me, could go from Govind to Govinda. I cannot express myself in words right now.”
Among today’s big names, son Raju is a famous choreographer, Ahmed Khan learnt under her, and Remo and Farah Khan remained observers and admirers. Sohanlal’s brother Hiralal’s granddaughter Vaibhavi Merchant is also a big name and an intense admirer.
As Ghai said, an era has truly ended—in choreography at least.
