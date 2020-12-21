MUMBAI—Mithun Chakraborty’s condition deteriorated recently due to stomach infection and director Vivek Agnihotri had to halt the shooting of “The Kashmir Files.”
Agnihotri stated, “We were shooting a big action sequence. Everything was centered round Mithun Chakraborty’s character, but suddenly he suffered from a bout of infection and it was very bad. No normal person can stand in that condition, but he went on for some time and finished the shoot. In no time, it was so bad that I couldn’t imagine anybody shooting in such a condition. That is the reason why he has been a superstar. I am really, really amazed because I haven’t seen anyone in the new generation working so dedicatedly.”
He added, “Mithun-da is the most focused, hardworking and professional actor. Not only that, when we came back for the shoot in the morning, he charged everybody with his energy and made sure that everyone was working at a fast speed. Because of that, we could cover the backlog which we had. Actors like Mithun Chakraborty are assets to any unit, any crew and any film.”
Following the critical acclaim of Agnihotri’s “Tashkent Files” in April 2019, the filmmaker believes that “The Kashmir Files” is a small step towards letting the world, including Indians, know about the plight of Kashmiri Hindus. Featuring Anupam Kher in a pivotal role, “The Kashmir Files” is slated to release in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.