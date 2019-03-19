MUMBAI— Had the Khans not come, first Shah Rukh Khan and then Salman Khan, the throne left vacant by Amitabh Bachchan from the mid-1980s would have remained vacant anyway. But the uncrowned king of Melody, Pritam, had left the throne vacant since 2017 when he scored his last films “Raabta” and “Jab Harry Met Sejal,” and though professionally active, remained away, release-wise, through the last 18 months.
Pritam gave everyone else a chance, from his contemporaries to his juniors, to occupy his position, but no one did – because none could! And this contemporary Shankar-Jaikishan-meets-Laxmikant-Pyarelal is now BACK – and how!
“Ghar More Pardesia,” the first song of Karan Johar’s “Kalank” directed by Abhishek Verman is out. And it is a stunning semi-classical composition with the solid feel of the semi-classical-song-rich 1980s. It is magnificently penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and is a bright and racy raag-based number sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali. Pritam improves upon his semi-classical song in “Bhool Bhulaiya” way back in 2007.
Pritam is quite excited and said, “I haven’t done any period film earlier, so ‘Kalank’ being the first one is making me extremely nervous. Its genre made me wonder initially whether I would be able to do justice or not. And 'Ghar More Pardesiya' is my first song filmed with Kathak steps and is a raag-based track. The dance is in the backdrop of ‘Ramayan,’ and is a love song of Sita.”
Describing the song, Pritam said, “I have collaborated with lot of Indian musicians, which is very exciting as I rarely get to do this kind of stuff. Also the young audience today don’t get to hear film songs like these. So I hope this song works and can promote more of classical music among the youth.”
Speaking of Ghoshal, she returns to the Pritam field after “Agent Vinod,” after which differences arose between the two Bengalis who are supreme in their respective fields (Ghoshal had also returned after a hiatus to Anu Malik in “Begum Jaan”). These songs NEEDED her crystal-clear voice and diction, and there could have been no compromise.
The visuals are equally grand: Not only does Alia Bhatt show her skills at Indian dancing, but she is led by the peerless Dixit. And the overall visual feel has the grandeur of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last three epics. Abhishek Verman deserves pats for visualizing this audiovisual quasi-masterpiece.
Well, well, the anticipation quotient of “Kalank” just rose significantly. Watch the song here.
