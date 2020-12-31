MUMBAI—Tahir Raj Bhasin has wrapped the first schedule of “Looop Lapeta,” in which he co-stars with Taapsee Pannu—their pairing promises a fresh chemistry on screen. Bhasin has just wrapped the first schedule and reveals how the set had a festive spirit on the last day.
“The last day of the shoot had a lovely Christmas vibe. We really have the best producers (Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg), who are also big foodies and it’s a feast every day. They make it really special for all of us on the sets every single day and they brought on the big festive vibe by getting us a Christmas cake!” he said.
Bhasin says the team was delighted that they could wrap a schedule smoothly because of the stringent shooting procedures in place to shoot during this pandemic. “It was amazing to all huddle together, cut the cake and wrap the first schedule. We are shooting in the middle of the pandemic and I think we all felt extremely fortunate that we had a great one. It was amazing to wish each other happy holidays and I’m looking forward to meeting them soon in the New Year. The energy on the set is amazing and we are making a super fun film that will entertain people thoroughly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.