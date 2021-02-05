“The Legend Of Hanuman” now streaming in North America, is the unseen story of Hanuman’s journey from mighty warrior to beloved God. It is also the first 3D animation series done at this quality to redefine Indian animation as a medium of great storytelling for audiences far beyond just kids.
This 13-episode series is available to watch today in 7 languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam and Kannada) with English subtitles and streams exclusively on Hotstar.
The series chronicles the perpetual war between the forces of good and evil; and how the immortal Hanuman became the ever-burning beacon of hope amidst the harrowing darkness.
Sharad Devarajan, co-founder at Graphic India said, “For the first time, the grandeur of the epic world of Hanuman and the mythical beings of Gods, demons, forest creatures, spirits and anthropomorphic clans, will be visualized through high quality animation, creating an animated event that we hope will transcend ages and speak to all generations who have held this hero in our hearts. We are honored and humbled to work with the amazing team at Disney+ Hotstar to make this dream project a reality.”
Watch Episode 1 for free on Hotstar using this link: https://www.hotstar.com/us/tv/the-legend-of-hanuman/1260052109/the-legend-begins/1260052204
