MUMBAI — “The Lovers” starring Shweta Basu and Zarina Wahab, is Vandana Mordani’s short film is about the misuse of the Domestic Violence Act 498A.
A few years ago Mordani heard from a dear friend about how her brother and their parents were being blackmailed by his wife, and even though they belonged to a high-society family, they still had difficulty fighting the case. And that is when she saw the act that is supposed to protect women being misused blatantly for extorting money and for vengeful harassment.
Says the filmmaker, “Though the Act has been made to protect the woman from dowry harassment and domestic violence, there is a silent category of men who are victims of this Act and who can’t speak about the harassment due to society’s pressure.”
“And their point of view is something I wanted to bring to light through this short. Cinema is a strong medium that can convey so much and can bring about desired change in social mindset, and that’s when my director and I decided to write the story and eventually make the film. This incident also started my journey into the world of film-making.”
She goes on, “Shweta Basu Prasad, who was always my first choice for the role, is outstanding, and even though has very few dialogues in the film she has used her expressions beautifully to convey it all. It is Anuraag’s first film and I think he has done a great job.”
“Zarina (Wahab)-ji is a very skilled actor and has given a very nuanced performance. They all found the subject very relevant and felt this aspect of domestic abuse must get highlighted. Preeti Singh is the director and has done a good job conveying the subject in the best way possible. Activist Deepika Bharadhwaj and highly esteemed lawyer Mrunalini Deshmukh have watched the film and have endorsed its message.”
The 23-minute film has been shot in Gwalior and releases Feb. 24 for Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films. The film was screened at the South Asian International Film Festival last December.
