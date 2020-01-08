MUMBAI — The makers of the sports biopic “83,” which is inspired by India’s historic 1983 World Cup win, have shared a beautiful tribute for cricketer Kapil Dev on the occasion of his birthday Jan. 6 with the hashtag #ThisIs83.
The video starts with Kapil reminiscing about the match at Turnbridge Wells Stadium, following which he briefly talks about how it felt to play and create history at the stadium where he was commemorated on Jul. 10, 2019.
The cricketer was overwhelmed with the trip down memory lane as he was being commemorated with everyone cheering for him. Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “To the one who inspired the nation to dream big. Wishing @therealkapildev, a very happy birthday. #ThisIs83 #HappyBirthdayKapilDev http://bit.ly/HappyBirthdayKapilDev_83.”
Lead actor Ranveer Singh wished the former captain on his social media handles with some exclusive stills from the film “‘83.” Singh had broken down when the last shot of the film was completed some months ago.
Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil play the main roles. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo playing Romi, Kapil Dev’s wife.
Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, “‘83” is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to release Apr. 10.
