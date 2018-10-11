MUMBAI—YRF’s mega-action adventure “Thugs Of Hindostan” has two massive ships that were built by over 1000 people. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan with Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh and will set a benchmark in visual extravaganza. The Diwali release is one of the most anticipated movies of 2018.
In three videos, YRF has presented the saga of the two ships that play such a vital role in the film. If Chapter 1 shows the Building of the Ships, the second chapter illustrates how it was an even bigger task “Shooting On The Ships.”
And finally, after all the needed work was done, it was writer-director Vijay Krishna Acharya’s decision to DESTROY (by blowing up!) one of the pair of two hundred thousand ton ship to bits for a much-needed high-scale action sequence, as shown in Chapter 3!
In Hindi cinema budgets, we don’t think it can get bigger than this as of now! Watch the videos here.
