MUMBAI — ALTBalaji and ZEE5 recently announced their upcoming project, “The Married Woman” based on celebrated author Manju Kapur's bestseller novel “A Married Woman.”
This marks yet another progressive and path-breaking piece of content that continues the home-grown streaming giants' legacy. Now, the show's teaser is here, and it not only breaks the shackle of our notions but also leaves us with the recurring question: What is love?
The teaser poses the question we ask ourselves until we meet the right one. Throughout this little glimpse of Astha and Peeplika, the storytelling by the makers makes one root for their unconventional yet conventional love with the backdrop of a heart-warming track, Bematlab.
'A Married Woman' is an urban, relationship drama about women and their conditioning levied by society. The show features Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra as the central characters and notable actors, including Imaad Shah, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar, and Suhas Ahuja, among others.
The streaming platforms recently launched the show's poster and a heart-warming video featuring the celebrated author Manju Kapur. In the video, as she narrates her journey as a writer and throws light on the issues faced by a married woman in the nineties and how it is still relevant in 2021. To top it up, the distinctly appealing poster, featuring Ridhi Dogra and Monica truly justifies the sentiment of the show and its narrative.
“The Married Woman” will be streaming on March 8 only on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.