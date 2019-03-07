MUMBAI—Karan Johar, Dharma Productions and co-producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment have released introductory promos on Twitter of their male characters in “Kalank.” Fox Star Studios present the film.
The intriguing promos follow the pyrotechnics-heavy theme of “Brahmastra,” also a Dharma production, which was launched in Benares just two days back.
Pritam scores music, and he had been the first choice even for the earlier film, as per a key source in the unit. On Twitter, the composer, who has been absent from the scene since 2017, has praised the director and said that he has loved composing for this film and working on the score.
He tweeted:
@ipritamofficial:
“Kalank starts its final sprint today! It has been special working with this intense, passionate and amazing gentle soul. Each frame of #Kalank reflects his passion for the art. All the best @abhivarman. It has been a very satisfying journey with you. Big hugs.”
Here, then, are the males of “Kalank,” directed by Abhishek Verman, who had helmed the 2014 hit “2 States” for the same two producers.
“Varun Dhawan:
His love is matched only by his flamboyance and the grandeur of his world. Here’s Zafar! #MenOfKalank #Kalank
Produced by Dharma Productions, , Hiroo Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Abhishek Varman Directs. Fox Star Studios presents. Releases April 2019”
“Aditya Roy Kapur:
Aditya Roy Kapur is Dev! Clad in royalty. Bound by compassion. He’s elegant and he is larger-than-life. Meet Dev! #MenOfKalank #Kalank
Produced by Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Hiroo Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Abhishek Varman Directs. Fox Star Studios presents. Releases April 2019”
“Sanjay Dutt:
His word is the law in this larger-than-life world. He is Balraj Chaudhry! #MenOfKalank #Kalank
Produced by Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Hiroo Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Abhishek Varman Directs. Fox Star Studios presents. Releases April 2019”
The cake, of course, goes to Madhuri Dixit-Nene. Fresh from the big success of “Total Dhamaal,” she has tweeted as above about all the men and included Sanjay Dutt, with whom her team-up after “Mahaanta” in 1997 was welcome given their alleged relationship in the past. She tweeted:
@MadhuriDixit
“The grand old authoritarian of this grand old world. Presenting Balraj! #MenOfKalank #Kalank @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @abhivarman @ipritamofficial @karanjohar #SajidNadiadwala @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @NGEMovies”
