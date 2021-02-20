MUMBAI — Except for the sexual escapades angle, “The Missing Stone” could well be an inferior (though she never wrote substandard stuff, actually!) Enid Blyton children’s mystery adventure. A couple finds that the wife’s sister Payal (Rashi Mal) is missing from a holiday cottage. There is a mysterious caretaker couple and her boyfriend. A missing stone solves it all.
Among the performances, only Rashi Mal does well. The rest, including the couple (Barun Sobti, Bidita Bag) and Payal’s friend Ryan (Saqib Ayub) are just alright. The writing and direction are no great shakes. The cinematography (Vikram Kumar Amladi and Jitendra Borhade) scores, however.
Unlike 2020, with exceptions, there seems to be a splurge of web series cashing in on the gold rush, with nothing worthwhile coming up in the last 5 weeks.
Rating: *
Produced by: Sanjay Khambe & Shweta Shinde
Directed by: Vishal Furia & Alok Naik
Written by: Ambar Hadap, Kalyani Pandit & Aniket Wakchaure
Music: Brince Bora & Ranjan Patnaik
Starring: Bidita Bag, Barun Sobti, Rashi Mal, Saqib Ayub, Vitthal Kale, Pallavi Patil & others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.