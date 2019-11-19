MUMBAI — The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s much anticipated co-production with Dharma Productions, “Good Newwz,” is finally out and has opened to an extremely enthusiastic response.
The film revolves around two couples that use IVF treatment to conceive, but get involved into a comedy of errors. The trailer of the film explains the tag-line of the film “The biggest goof-up of the year” perfectly. While Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan play the first couple, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani are the other, and they both play Mr. and Mrs. Batra in this laugh-riot that releases Dec. 27.
Here are seven reasons why the film will be a must-watch:
*Akshay Kumar is at an all-time high. His “Housefull 4” is still raking in the audience and moolah as a Diwali release. This new film will brighten up the Christmas season and vacation the way his previous film has illuminated Diwali.
*Akshay Kumar returns to content-driven cinema suffused with humor and entertainment after “Mission Mangal” and a chain of films dating back to 2016.
*Kareena Kapoor Khan has not been seen for a long while, and her fans are waiting. This will be her first release after “Veerey Di Wedding” that came last year and was a success. In January 2020, the actress completes 20 years in the industry and she is still relevant, even if not in the top five stars’ list.
*The two come together after Kareena’s brief cameo in Akshay’s 2015 success “Gabbar…Is Back.” However, as proper leads, they come together after a decade—their last film was “Kambakkht Ishq.” The two have always looked good together.
*Diljit Dosanjh is the heartthrob of Punjabi film fans and needs a hit in Hindi. For him, this ensemble comedy is the perfect prescription for what is at the moment an aborted career in Hindi cinema.
*Kiara Advani is going very strong after “Kabir Singh.” She is no longer just another name but an actress who is bankable in comedy as well as emotions.
*The subject is novel, and the tackling of serious themes in a predominantly comic way is now the flavor of the last two years, be it “Bala,” “Badhaai Ho” or “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.