MUMBAI — Today, Aug. 27, we complete 45 years without Mukesh’s velvet timbre that was more than just about being the voice of Raj Kapoor or being the ‘prince of pathos.’ Mukesh aced every song he sang, which is why in a little over 1000 songs in a career from 1941’s “Nirdosh” to 1976’s “Satyam Shivam Sundaram” (of course, songs continued to be released for three years after his death, with a final non-film album, “Chand Grahan” in 1997!), the singer is considered in the same league as Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar, who sang in multiples of his quantum. This trinity dominated Hindi cinema from the 1950s until they passed on, and through their clones well into the 1990s!
Mukesh has sung comic songs and normal numbers galore and even gone semi-classical and devotional. He was a master at duets (his songs with Lata Mangeshkar are phenomenal in particular), and his special feature was that at least 50 films are primarily remembered for his song or songs in them, often just that one standout track even in a score dominated by other singers!
Manoj Kumar and Jeetendra are among other stars for who he sang significantly, though his other significant star associates include Rajendra Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Shashi Kapoor, Feroz Khan and Rajesh Khanna as well. In addition, he remained the “lucky” first voice of many top names like Dharmendra and Rajesh Khanna again, Sanjeev Kumar, Rishi Kapoor and Anil Dhawan.
However, there was one area in which he was said to be not quite in the Rafi-Kishore league—of having a school of singers who modeled their voice or vocals along his lines. But nothing can be further from the truth: Mukesh too had a school, even though he modeled his singing initially on K.L. Saigal until Shankar-Jaikishan brought out his individual style in “Barsaat” (1949).
And speaking of composers, Mukesh did the maximum work under them, followed by Kalyanji-Anandji and Laxmikant-Pyarelal. He also did exquisite work for both Salil Chowdhury and Roshan.
So who are the “members” of the Mukesh school?
Manhar Udhas:
He dubbed “Aap Se Humko Bichhade Hue” for Kalyanji-Anandji’s “Vishwas” because Mukesh was unavailable. Mukesh was overdub the song later, but when he heard the recorded number, stated that the young man had sung it brilliantly and he would not over-record it. And thus was born, in 1969, the most senior of the Mukesh “sound-alikes.” Manhar sang off and on for various composers, mostly K-A, until Laxmikant-Pyarelal gave him a big-time hit with three duets in the 1983 “Hero” as the voice of Jackie Shroff. Manhar’s last popular song was in the 1999 “Jaanwar” in which he sang “Mausam Ki Tarah” with Alka Yagnik.
Other hits: “Karma,” “Ram Lakhan,” “Saudagar,” “Tridev,” “Kishen Kanhaiya,” “Qurbani,” “Janbaaz,” “Jaan,” “Sadak” & others.
Nitin Mukesh:
He was Mukesh’s son, and as he put it, he could not fake a voice that was different from his legendary father. Nitin, like his dad, had a huge percentage of hits among the songs he sang, and was supported ardently by Mukesh’s fan and friend Manoj Kumar as well as Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Rakesh and Rajesh Roshan, who had been close to his father.
Hits: “Satyam Shivam Sundaram,” “Kranti,” “Santosh,” “Tezaab,” “Eeshwar,” “Ram Lakhan,” “Bhabhi,” “Khudgarz,” “Khoon Bhari Maang,” “King Uncle,” “Kishen Kanhaiya” & others.
Pankaj Udhas:
Manhar Udhas’ younger brother did not need films as a livelihood since he was very famous in the ghazal circuit, but his voice had a Mukesh-like tenor. When Kalyanji-Anandji’s Mukesh-Lata Mangeshkar duet for a shelved film lay unused and Kalyanji’s son Viju Shah decided to use it in the new film “Mohra,” he employed Pankaj Udhas and Lata sound-alike Sadhana Sargam for the 1994 song. Comparisons may be odious, but the original of the hit song is available online to confirm how Pankaj was similar to Mukesh, without imitating him!
Dr. Kamlesh Awasthi:
This man was a straight mimic but got the opportunity of a lifetime when he got to sing all the songs of Usha Khanna’s “Gopichand Jasoos” for Raj Kapoor, the man inseparable from Mukesh! The music and the film, however, flopped. Dr. Awasthi had better luck earlier under Laxmikant-Pyarelal in the hit “Tera Saath Hai To” from “Pyaasa Sawan” (1981). Also popular was the ensemble song “Zindagi Imtihan Leti Hai” from Manmohan Desai’s “Naseeb.”
Babla Mehta:
Another clone, he showed conclusively why the Mukesh school was never noticed: Most of the clones failed to make a mark, while the good “sound-alikes,” finally, were not mimics. Babla Mehta’s only popular song was “Tere Mere Honthon Pe” in Shiv-Hari’s “Chandni,” though he did sing in some T-Series films.
Nalin Dave:
Nalin Dave got to sing the entire score of “Prem” composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. This score is considered their BIGGEST faux pas in terms of casting the main (and only male) singer for the hero in the musical that became a flop. Remove Dave and the music had elements of a classic in their lyrics, composition, orchestration—and Alka Yagnik!
