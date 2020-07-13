MUMBAI — Actor-producer Rudra Kaushish, who has essayed multiple characters on television and in films, is well-known. But did you know his real name? Yes, Rudra Kaushish is his reel name.
His real name is Gajendra Oza. Before coming to Mumbai in 2009 to try his luck in the entertainment industry, Oza was working with the Central Reserve Police Force for a period of 12 long years from 1995 to 2007.
Speaking on the subject, Kaushish said, “When I came to Mumbai, I did not know anyone. I started with small cameos and roles that lasted for a few minutes in a feature film and that needed a few days for a television soap. I was a small part of mega projects like “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” “Gumrah,” “Adalat,” “Haunted Nights,” “Ek Boond Ishq,” “CID,” “Balika Vadhu,” “Arjun,” “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” “Amrit Manthan,” “Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev,” “Savdhaan India,” and films like “Talaash: The Answer Lies Within” and “Shamitabh.””
He adds, “I also acted in several television advertisements of brands such as Dettol, Colgate, Lifebuoy, Godrej, etc. During this journey, I met a friend who suggested that a name change can work wonders. Since it was the holy month of Shravan then and Lord Shiva is my childhood favorite, I decided to call myself as Rudra Kaushish. Rudra is the name of the lord and my “gotra” is Kaushik, so I changed my screen name.”
The actor, who was last seen in Star Plus’s “Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao,” had left Mumbai at the beginning of the lockdown when the Maharashtra government had put a blanket ban on all shooting activities. Kaushish is currently at his home in Jodhpur with his family, which includes his parents, his wife and his son. He is a postgraduate and has done an MBA specializing in Marketing. On Dec 4, 1998, he married Rekha and they have a son, Hardik.
“I was initially noticed for the portrayal of the negative character of Ghanshyam in “Bhagyavidhaata,” he goes on. “Slowly, films happened and I started juggling between films and television. The change of name meant that I lost a lot of credits that were given to Gajendra Oza. However, I still went ahead with the decision and the results are for everyone to see. Right now, I am in a comfortable space where we have backwards integrated into film production and I have started a production house having the name of my wife. I am a spiritual person and strongly believe in the power of alphabets, sounds and numbers.”
Kaushish, will soon be producing a third short film under his banner of Rekha G Films. His previous short films have secured a record number of views and the third one has been commissioned by an OTT platform, based on past successes.
