MUMBAI — He is the quietest Numero Uno we have seen. Akshay Kumar in every sense of the term, has been the No. 1 actor in Hindi films for over a year now. And that is why his film releasing directly on a streaming platform, “Laxmmi Bomb,” came as a surprise, when everyone expected a topper to have only big-screen films.
However, his biggie and one of the biggest films to have been blocked by the lockdown, “Sooryavanshi,” will hit the big screen, even if as late as Diwali or the year-end.
Kumar will also resume work and shoot three movies back-to-back: from August, as we know, when he begins the shoot of “Bellbottom” in Scotland. If all goes well, he may wrap up the project by September.
This will be followed by Yash Raj Films’ historical drama “Prithviraj” that was halted in March after 60 percent of the film was completed. Kumar will begin shooting for this film after a month’s gap following the previous film.
Aanand L. Rai’s “Atrangi Re” (in which he has an extended cameo) will follow. And by year-end, Kumar will begin work on Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Bachchan Pandey,” which was be a Christmas release, but will now roll around that time. This is an out-and-out musical entertainer.
A remake of a Telugu action comedy produced by Ekta Kapoor and a film with Maneesh Sharma for YRF will be his first two assignments in 2021.
