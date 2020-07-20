MUMBAI — Sweet yet hard-hitting. Highly empowering for the women who suffer at the hands of men, “The Relationship Manager” speaks of a bank’s official (Anup Sonii), who, during the lockdown, works from home and has a list of calls to make daily.
The 18 minute short is a power-packed account of a unique day in his everyday work routine. His first call is to a businessman (Anupam Kher) who wants to avoid him but is also pleased by his flattery and influenced by his sales talk. The second call is to a vain, young celebrity (Sana Khan), who is even bored of putting up her own videos on Instagram. The third and fourth calls go to the Arora couple, and our man senses something wrong there, as he hears a slap and other unpleasant sounds when he first calls the man of the house.
After a short gap, acting on his pregnant wife (Juuhi Babbar Sonii, his real wife as well)’s advice, he calls up the man’s wife (Divya Dutta), and gets her to admit that her husband ill-treats her. This he does by narrating the story of his own elder sister, a strong and always smiling woman, who ended up committing suicide due to domestic abuse.
Rarely do we find so much compelling material compacted into a 18-minute narrative. A message delivered in a hard-hitting way, a climax that is as punch-laden as it is ingenious, and the way the title of this film is justified at the end is plain brilliant.
Shot in the respective houses of the Sonii’s, Kher, Khan and Dutta, the film is put together with some deft editing by Praveen Kathikuloth. The real heroine is obviously writer-director Falguni Thakore, whose skills show a fascinating potential of being a big-screen filmmaker.
Boosted by magnificent performances from both Sonii and Dutta, it has Anupam Kher also stand out in his cameo of a few seconds. What lingers long after the film is over is the ease with which a humongous message is given and cannot be forgotten. The more you think of the film, the more its script’s impact. This is one of the best shorts I have seen, on the level of “Ab Rab Havale” (2016). Is it just a coincidence then that both feature Anup Sonii?
The Neeraj Pandey-Shital Bhatia stable of Friday FilmWorks has gone wrong only once (“Total Siyappa”) in an array of 12 earlier products across cinema, a short film and a web series in 12 years. This lucky 13th product is an extremely worthy addition to the winners studding their overcrowded hat.
Rating: *****
Produced by: Shital Bhatia and Neeraj Pandey
Written & directed by: Falguni Thakore
Music: Sanjoy Chowdhury
Starring: Anup Sonii, Divya Dutta, Anupam Kher, Juhi Babbar & Sana Khan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.