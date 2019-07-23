MUMBAI—Close on the heels of “The Tashkent Files” crossing an incredible 80 days (the first film after last year’s “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran,”) to do so, the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) honored its director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri with a trophy for delivering a stupendous box-office success.
The film has recorded a collection of Rs. 20 crore-plus with a shoestring making and marketing cost of Rs. 4 crore, garnering a position among the top 5 profitable films of 2019. Released Apr. 12, it faced a slew of onslaughts week on week from big-budget films like “Kalank,” “Avengers: End-Game,” “Student of the Year 2,” “Bharat” and “De De Pyar De,” and yet maintained a steady graph over twelve weeks!
The award was presented to Agnihotri by four-time National Award winner Madhur Bhandarkar and writer Sriram Raghvan. Talking about the honor, Agnihotri stated, “It is always heartening to be recognized and acknowledged by the fraternity. This film has broken all the rules. It has every element that is a big no-no in film’s rule book. Yet it ran for over 80 days. This means that if you chase your conviction, anything is possible.”
Agnihotri has announced his next venture, “The Kashmir Files,” which is based on the mass exodus of Kashmiri pandits and the biggest ethnic cleansing that India has seen.
(0) comments
