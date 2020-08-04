MUMBAI — Just days after releasing the melodious “Jaan Ban Gaye,” the makers of “Khuda Haafiz” have another treat for fans who are eagerly waiting for the movie to release.
The title ‘Khuda Haafiz’ signifies “Bye-bye. And may God protect you” and the new released melodious track evokes the sentiments of hope and the power of love. Love, melancholy and longing blend in this title-track composed by Mithoon with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri. Vishal Dadlani has sung the song.
Producer Abhishek Pathak from Panorama Studios International says, “The title- track conveys a hope that love will find a way to overcome any problem.”
Singer Vishal Dadlani adds, “I have realized that every song Mithoon does has honesty and depth. His music washes any singer clean of pretense and hype, and helps one to find an almost-forgotten purity.”
“Khuda Haafiz” is the third movie slated to release under Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. The film features Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Panditt. It is written and directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is set to release Aug. 14.
