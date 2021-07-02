MUMBAI — The storm has arrived!
Presented by Amazon Prime Video, in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures, “Toofaan” is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akthar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
The film stars Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur, with Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Dr. Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumaar, Vijay Raaz and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles.
“Toofaan” will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting July 16. It will be the first film to simultaneously premiere on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi and English.
The film’s high-octane trailer takes us through the journey of a local goon, Ajju Bhai, to his becoming a professional boxer, Aziz Ali. “Toofaan” is a tale of hope, faith and inner strength fuelled by passion and perseverance.
Lead actor and co-producer Farhan Akhtar revealed how challenging it was to get under the skin of his character.
Talking about his role and preparation behind it, the actor said, “This film was a true labor of love. No matter how physically strong one is, stepping into the shoes of a boxer is a whole new ballgame. It took 8 to 9 months of rigorous training for me to get into the skin of my character and it made me realize how physically, mentally and emotionally demanding the sport actually is. I am thoroughly excited to see all our hard work on the screen and I am glad we are going to be able to take the movie to audiences across 240 countries and territories with Amazon Prime Video.”
Paresh Rawal added, “Any new project is exciting when it’s challenging. Playing a boxing coach was a new challenge, and that fuels me as an actor. ‘Toofaan’ at its core is about all the challenges one goes through and how one should never give up. It is a wholesome entertainer that is thrilling, thought-provoking and motivating. Rakeysh has created a masterpiece and Farhan brings his A-game here. I am looking forward to the audience reaction to this movie and I hope they enjoy watching it just the way we enjoyed making it.”
Mrunal Thakur stated, “It’s purely a dream-come-true moment to work with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Paresh Rawal and Farhan Akhtar. I remember sending Rakeysh a Facebook message seven years back, expressing my willingness to work with him, and today its happening! I am thrilled, blessed and over the moon to be part of this exciting project. Working with this deadly combination at this point of my career still feels like a dream. I couldn’t have asked for a better or more inspiring cast.”
The storyline: Under forced circumstances, an orphan boy called Ajju from the streets of Dongri, Mumbai, grows up to be a local goon. His life changes when he meets a bright and a compassionate young woman named Ananya, who guides him to take the right path. With love and guidance, he finds his calling in sports and takes up the journey into becoming a world-class boxer. The city of Mumbai is like the third character of the film. It is a true cosmopolitan city and a melting-pot for various cultures and religions. Mumbai runs on the spirit of Mumbaikars. This “spirit” is indeed Mumbai’s proudest possession, which we also see in the film through its characters.
Watch the trailer here:
