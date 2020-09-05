MUMBAI — On Teachers Day Sept. 5, Ajay Devgn posted an unexpected and interesting message on Twitter to his teacher.
And what is the identity of this unique teacher? Tweeted actor, producer, director, technician par excellence Ajay Devgn, "I salute the Camera. I’ve realized that every time I’m behind it, I’ve learnt something new. It’s an ongoing process. #HappyTeachersDay2020."
Devgn has directed "U Me Aur Hum" (2008) and "Shivaay" (2016), owns a VFX company and has also experimented with unique technologies in his films off and on from over 22 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.