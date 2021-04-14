MUMBAI — “The White Tiger,” produced by Mukul Deora, starring Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Rajkummar Rao and helmed by Iranian-American director Ramin Bahrani, has been nominated to the Oscars after garnering numerous accolades across the globe, under the category of Best Adapted Screenplay.
Penned originally by Man Booker winner Aravind Adiga in his novel of the same name, it is a story that reflects realism and sheds light on the class divide prevalent in India.
Talking about how steps like these are working towards putting the new India on the map, the lead actor of the film, Adarsh Gourav says, “This is a great time to be around for anyone creative. Digital platforms have opened up so many new doors of opportunities for us. The kind of work that is happening is a lot braver and more experimental.”
“People are willing to take risks. We now don’t have to worry about box-office numbers as such. We have to worry about our own craft and focus on that. The new India that we represent is exactly the new India that Balram represents where you dare to dream and you have the resources and opportunities to realize them.”
Producer Deora adds, “This is a movie about a driver killing his master. Last year there was “Parasite,” before that “Roma.” Why are these stories about uncomfortable truths being made all over the world and are successful? Not just in India. Because of digital platforms and new forms of media, there is a realization that there was always a hunger for these stories.”
“I always wanted to hear amazing, true, compelling stories, but because of the system that was there with marketing budgets being so high, and a winner takes all mentality, it was hard for 90 per cent of these movies to break through and to get financed. Now because they are easily viewed by anyone on phones, etc., the audience is lapping it up over the world. “The White Tiger” was number 1 in 61 countries. It’s an amazing story. It really resonated with me.”
Renowned for his music and now cinema, producer Deora is currently working on his next film, which will also be a book adaptation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.