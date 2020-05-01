MUMBAI — When you have favorites, you have reasons for having them slotted in that special category! For me, from school, I have quite a few favorite heroes, but when I watched “Khel Khel Mein” (in ‘Bobby,” apologies to Chintu, but I was bowled over by Dimple Kapadia in every way, and found him just nice!), I realized even in early teenage that Rishi Kapoor was about extraordinary talent. His raised eyebrow or a glance could convey so much, not only to the characters opposite him but also to his audience.
Brought up on a diet on over-the-top Hindi and Marathi melodramas and relatively businesslike English films, novels and comics, including comedies and action adventures of all hues, I had tweaked the settings on “preferences” in my mind to a certain level, and from that perspective, I found Rishi Kapoor a world-class actor, as English films were then viewed as the index for excellence and in India, represented the best of the world!
Regrettably, the man had begun to act in quite a few substandard films and the few that I saw made me wonder why he had to accept crap and endanger his stardom. I also watched “Kabhi Kabhie” (personally I found the super-hit a too languid drone of a monotonous film, with two very refreshing reliefs — Shashi Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor), “Amar Akbar Anthony” (the length of his role was probably half of Amitabh Bachchan’s, but he still made a whopper impact) and “Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.” The last two films were musical delights in every way, and I realized that Rishi had a unique attribute that gave him an advantage over other world-class actors from overseas — he could dance and enact songs like a dream!
Back in India, his unique musical style was so superior to musical names — to the clichéd Rajesh Khanna way, the dangling-gangling style of Dev Anand (which I still adored and continue to do so) and the no-holds-barred style of his good friend Jeetendra. If he had a match in the past, it was his uncle Shammi Kapoor, but Rishi’s style was completely different, more versatile, more ‘with-it’ and with a different finesse.
The footwork, expressions and body language were all at a different level. And as a song-enactor, “Doosara Aadmi” – in which there were emotions and dramatics galore – and “Badaltey Rishtey” showed that his emotional voltage was as appealing as the waltz “Aao Manaaye Jashn-e-Mohabbat” from the former film or the pensive ghazal with oodles of soul, “Woh Woh Na Rahe” from the latter.
“Sargam” and “Karz” finally proved my point: this man was SOMETHING SPECIAL. From a duff to a guitar and violin and whatever else he played in other films on-screen, along with the effortless dance movements and expressions, the way he played all the musical instruments seemed real. When he expressed “Dard-e-Dil Dard-E-Jigar” in “Karz,” excelled in devotional numbers in “Sargam” or enacted the heady “Pyar Kar” (“Do Premee”), the ghazal and qawwali in “Deedaar-E-Yaar,” the rambunctious and sedate numbers of “Prem Rog” or the qawwali, “Ishq Na Kariyo Koi” in the disaster that was “Naqab” (after his epics in that genre in “Amar Akbar Anthony” and “Hum Kisise Kum Naheen”), he was God’s gift as much to Hindi film music as to our cinema itself.
But what stood out scintillatingly was still his flair for superlative acting. Most of his best roles came in heroine-centric films, like “Bobby,” “Sargam,” “Prem Rog,” “Tawaif,” “Saagar,” “Nagina,” “Chandni” and “Henna,” and he was sparklingly, astoundingly brilliant in them all. And when he starred in ensemble cast films, or in two-hero movies, he stood out effortlessly as well.
And just look at the variety in the above films as well as in “Naseeb,” “Coolie,” “Bol Radha Bol,” “Deewana” and other films. A rare feat was his taking on Naseeruddin Shah in “Khoj” and Nana Patekar in “Hum Dono” and letting them come off second-best to him, in the latter case, with Patekar’s active cooperation!
And yet, Rishi would grumble that he just passed his time during his peak but for a handful of the films above. Pleased with his current innings, he had said the following in an illuminating excerpt from his India West interview in 2015.
“How does he manage to be so effortless in each role, which he actually has been ever since the ‘70s and has now begun to excel in a variety of roles from a gay principal (“Student of the Year”) to Dawood (“D-Day”), a Delhi schoolteacher (“Do Dooni Chaar”), a cop (“Besharam”), a corrupt cop (“Aurangzeb”), a pompous tycoon (“Housefull 2”) and a humble restaurant owner in Goa (“Chashme Baddoor”)? What is the secret?
“I think that yeh to shouq ki baat hai (It’s a matter of interest)!” he replied with a shrug. “A character cannot be only about make-up, there should be junoon (passion) in the actor! How many people have that junoon? I remember being in Moscow for an honor that was given to me when Yash-ji (the late Yash Chopra) called. He could not stop raving about how I had transformed into Mr. Duggal, a middle-class schoolteacher from Delhi, in “Do Dooni Chaar.” And he told me, ‘I never imagined you could do this!’”
Wryly, he went on, “No one gave me a chance then to do meaty characters. I think that I must have seen a Mr. Duggal somewhere in my life. Acting is about storage in the mind and that bag of encounters or whatever that we can reprocess the moment we need to for a film. But that does not make it all easy, really!”
He elaborated, “‘Aurangzeb’ was one of my most difficult characters, and I believe the look itself is very important. Playing a bad man is a risk as it can be double-edged. For example, in ‘D-Day,’ I had to ensure that the negative character came across as believable and not a caricature.”
He went on, “Cinema and audiences are changing. A film like ‘Piku’ could have been a success in any era, but no one would have financed such a story in those days, and it would have had problems finding buyers. But why single me out? There was no audience then for a ‘Queen.’ Today, my ‘Chintuji’ and ‘Do Dooni Chaar’ would probably have been money-spinners.”
Even about other artistes, it was the same story, he said: “In our times, no one got roles worthy of their talents, because everyone was imprisoned in images! So many of my heroines, beginning with my wife Neetu Singh as well as Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia or Juhi Chawla were brilliant actresses who never got the chances to go beyond the popular perception of their images.”
True enough, but why did those films still touch a chord that most movies fail to do today? “I don’t know,” he said, thoughtfully. “Our music, for one, was very refreshing. And our audiences were very forgiving. At any given point, four films were being made on the lost and found formula. We did dozens of them!”
He went on, “Today, we have a learned audience with accessibility to Internet and world cinema. My granddaughter is so good with the iPad at 3! So the audience is no longer innocent. It is now hard to convince, as the awareness level is much more, as is the confidence of the youth, who are exposed to the best in the world. Of course, in my father’s time, they were still more forgiving, although there was so much variety in cinema at that time for a then-young- yet-optimistic India.”
However, he pointed out that the forgiving audience of his father’s times also got good fodder. “There were a lot of stories to tell. Mehboob, V. Shantaram, Raj Kapoor, K.A. Abbas and Bimal Roy made films on all kinds of social topics, the youth were wondering which direction to choose, and just to give one example, settling abroad or not was a big question! In those days, every kind of film was being conceived, from the Wadia Movietone kind of fantasies to the socially relevant dramas. After that came the romantic age, then the action age and now it is transformed into something else.”
He warned that his son Ranbir Kapoor will not be forgiven now for a bad film. “We had content-based films, but today, there are situation-based movies. We wove in entertainment skillfully with a lot of heart. Where is that heart today even in Hollywood? Where are the great stories and romances? It’s all action and VFX!”
Rishi thanked the industry and audiences for giving him everything in his career. Yes, he had not yet received any national honor like his father Raj Kapoor and his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor, both Dadasaheb Phalke and Padma Bhushan laureates, did. “I hope to win them, too, one day, but with a clean heart and soul. A lot of sweat, tears and passion has gone into my work!” he said forcefully.
On a passion trip, he said, “We are people of arts. People of bureaucracy don’t understand our world, and we are like pawns on their chess board. According to them, I must be trying to become an Amjad Khan in one film and a Balraj Sahni in another! But what is important is that I have the ability to be both alongside my romantic image as the only star who withstood the action era of Amitabh Bachchan!”
And how true was that! Every time a young heartthrob came after him (Kumar Gaurav was the first), Rishi simply outlasted them all. He was as good as ever, whether as the lover boy in sweaters or as a menacing villain, as the grouchy 75 year-old of “102—Not Out” (in which he overshadowed Amitabh Bachchan as he got a comparative role for the first time in the films they did together!) or as the 90-year-old of “Kapoor & Sons” who stood out in that film more for his performance than his extraordinary, world-class make-up.
And so, forget the National honors, he was a world-class actor who was so soft on the inside that the hard and seemingly grouchy cover did not matter one bit. I once missed his group interview because of a prior commitment and called him up for an appointment. He was unusually grouchy and said he was fed up of the same inane questions by “a crowd of journalists.”
Five minutes later, he called up and asked me if I would like to come the next morning, when I had another commitment! Disappointed at my answer, he sounded deflated as he said, “Well, YOU wanted to meet me!” and hung up, asking me to check with him a few days later.
The film was “102—Not Out.” And the same evening, I got an invitation for the long dialogue Bachchan and he were to have live on stage for the film on the following day!
And I can never forget him calling me up one day though we had not interacted for months. “This is Rishi Kapoor, I need to send you my book (his biography “Khullam Khulla—Rishi Kapoor Uncensored).”
Thank you, sir, also for the warm personalized message in it. It is the only star biography that reads like a breezy novel, reflecting your persona — frank yet lively.
Long before that, in 2011, a media colleague told me that when she met him and he was impressed with her questions, he had told her that he liked only two other recent journalists, of which one was “Rajiv Vijayakar.” Thank you again, sir.
Rishi Kapoor, the world-class actor, has gone to impress yet another world. But he will be remembered as long as Hindi films exist.
