MUMBAI— From Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone (who made their screen debuts on the same day 11 years ago) to Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, the year said “Goodbye” to several successful and glamorous singles.
Here's a lowdown on the year to revive the journey of their moments of togetherness:
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja: The couple tied the knot in a big, fat Punjabi wedding in May. The wedding took place in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, preceded by two days of mehendi and sangeet revelry, and followed by a grand reception party with close family, friends and glitterati in attendance.
The bride was in a red Anuradha Vakil lehenga with regal jewelry, as Anand looked handsome in a sherwani. They had been dating for the past two years, and their wedding was announced formally only a week before D-day.
Actress and former beauty queen Neha Dhupia surprised her fans and friends in the industry with the news of her hush-hush wedding with actor and “best friend” Angad Bedi, son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi, again in May. The couple also got married in an Anand Karaj ceremony, which was attended by close family and friends in a gurudwara in south Delhi. They announced via social media.
For the ceremony, Neha looked resplendent in a blush pink ensemble by designer Anita Dongre. The groom wore a cream sherwani with a “saafa” matching Neha's ensemble, and he carried magenta accents for a dash of color. The couple has since been blessed with a baby girl, whom they have named Mehr.
Ranveer Singh’s and Deepika Padukone’s wedding was one everyone was waiting for, but they opted for an international location to tie the knot as they wanted to stay away from all paparazzi. The wedding happened over two days in mid-November at the dreamy Lake Como setting in Italy amidst a tight circle of family and friends, culminating a six-year-long love story.
Deepika and Ranveer first tied the knot as per Konkani tradition followed by a north Indian ceremony. There were only about 40 guests, and a no-pictures policy was imposed on them, leaving the couple’s fans pining to get a glimpse of the gala.
After their private wedding ceremonies, the couple had receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Their choice of going ahead with three receptions became the talk of the town with many creating memes online.
Actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra married American singer Nick Jonas in a fairytale-like wedding in tune with the majestic venue, the royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, situated atop a hill in Jodhpur in Rajasthan.
Three days of wedding celebrations included a colorful mehendi ceremony, a friendly cricket match and a power-packed desi musical evening. Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 26, first exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony officiated by the groom's father on December 1. They wore custom-made Ralph Lauren ensembles -- a good fit as the two stars had shared the spotlight for the first time as guests of the designer at the 2017 Met Gala. They also had a Hindu wedding.
Marking their union, the Jodhpur sky lit up with fireworks. However, Priyanka was widely trolled for it as, around Diwali, she had urged people not to burst firecrackers due to their health hazards. A reception in Delhi was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who came to bless the couple. The Mumbai reception was attended by the Who’s Who.
Star comic Kapil Sharma married his ladylove Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony, which was enlivened by popular singer Gurdas Maan. The "Comedy Nights With Kapil" star and Ginni wanted the wedding to be rooted in their culture. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet in which their friends danced the night away. A celebration in Mumbai is expected to attract a line-up of celebrities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.