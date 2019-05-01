MUMBAI—“India’s Most Wanted,” Rajkumar Gupta’s next, is a film based on true events. He is known to present films based on real life incidents, like “No One Killed Jessica” and “Raid.” These movies emerge as inspirational and get appreciated by all levels of audience.
The director said, “It’s something by which the entire country has been affected. I need to understand that, not the tragedy of it – we all know that. It is a sensitive subject and you have to have some perspective on that subject. You have to know the entire story but not sensationalize it. As a filmmaker, I am always scared about this. So probably, five or six years down the line, I might think that I have a perspective on telling a story. Only then would I want to attempt it.”
Talking about the journey of making “India’s Most Wanted,” Gupta added, “It has an emotional cost, because you have to recreate those emotions. As a filmmaker, it is not that you go and say that ‘Chalo yeh karo,’ let’s shoot this. When you are shooting something like this, it’s never that you come and start shooting it. There is an emotional journey that you have to go through. When you are living a tragedy, you are thinking about a person who has gone through that. It kind of kills you. You become numb because you have to relive that and you have this added responsibility of doing justice to the subject or that situation, which is not easy. So emotionally it is very, very difficult.”
The Arjun Kapoor film releases May 24, 2019. Rajesh Sharma, Prashanth Alexander, Shantilal Mukherjee, Devendra Mishra, Gaurav Mishra, Aasif Khan, Bajrangbali Singh and Pravin Singh Sisodia are in the cast. There is no heroine. Amit Trivedi scores music.
