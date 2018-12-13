MUMBAI— IMDb (www.imdb.com), the #1 movie website in the world with more than 250 million unique monthly visitors, unveiled the Top 10 Indian movies of 2018 as determined by IMDb customer ratings. IMDb ratings are determined by customers who rank films and TV shows on a 10 point scale. To rate a title, customers can click the “Rate This” star on any film or TV show title page on IMDb.
The top ten are as follows:
1. AndhaDhun
2. Ratsasan (Tamil)
3. 96 (Tamil)
4. Mahanati (Telugu)
5. Badhaai Ho
6. Pad Man
7. Rangasthalam (Telugu)
8. Stree
9. Raazi
10. Sanju
Among the Indian movies released in 2018, these 10 movies had the highest IMDb customer ratings, utilizing the same criteria as the popular IMDb Top-Rated charts. IMDb customers can add films and TV shows they plan to watch to their IMDb Watchlist.
“I am thrilled to announce and celebrate the 10 incredible Indian movies that resonated most strongly with our customers in 2018 during my first-ever visit to India,” said Col Needham, IMDb Founder and CEO. “It was fun to follow the surge of audience interest and adoration for releases like ‘AndhaDhun’ (#1), ‘Ratsasan’ (#2), 96 (#3) and ‘Badhaai Ho’ (#5). I’m also delighted to see Tamil movies, ‘Ratsasan’ (#2) and 96 (#3), and Telugu titles, ‘Mahanati’ (#4) and ‘Rangasthalam’ (#7), appearing on our Top 10 list this year, revealing that IMDb customers worldwide are embracing diverse titles across India in a variety of Indian languages.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.