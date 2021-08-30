MUMBAI — After Hema Malini and Sanjay Dutt, this is filmmaker-author Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s third biography.
Mukherjee officially launched his latest book, “Mithun Chakraborty: The Dada of Bollywood.” Published by Rupa Publications, the book chronicles the life and journey of the ex-Naxalite-turned actor who has even won a National award and has even been a hotelier.
It took two years and a few months for Mukherjee to write this book on Chakraborty. “Dada (Mithun) didn’t want to write his autobiography. I was very keen on telling his story. There are few books available on Mithun, but mostly in Bengali. He being a national icon, a megastar and legend, I felt that he deserved a book,” says the author.
In fact, the idea of writing a book on Chakraborty came to his mind after finishing Hema Malini’s biography “Beyond the Dreamgirl.” “I went to promote the book at Mithun-da’s “Dance India Dance.” That’s when actually Hema-ji asked Mithun-da why he does not tell his story. Dada being extremely shy, he jumped out of his chair and said, ‘Na baba na!’ And Hema-ji said, ‘Why don’t you let Ram tell your story?’ Dada looked at me and we smiled,” recollects Mukherjee.
Mukherjee remembers that he met Chakraborty for the first time at Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium. “It was a terrible experience. I was a freelance journalist. The organizer invited me and didn’t leave any ticket for me at the entrance. I had already informed Dada’s manager that I will be attending his show to do his interview after that. I had to wait outside the stadium for an hour.”
“By the time I reached inside the venue, there was hysteria. Mithun-da was on stage, the over- crowded stadium was screaming. The local police were ready for mayhem. As expected, after the show, Mithun was immediately escorted out of the stadium and I faced a stampede. I came home with a torn slipper, bruises on my hand and the echoing sound of ‘Dada dada dada.’ He was a phenomenon!”
Apparently, Chakraborty wanted wife Yogeeta Bali to read the first manuscript after the final draft, and she loved the narrative. “Yogeeta-ji is a sweetheart. She read the book, and corrected a few major and minor facts. After that, Dada went through the book and his long-time secretary Vijay-ji also read the manuscript. Dada’s younger son Namashi, who is on my social media friend list, was gracious enough to appreciate my effort in writing a book on his dad. The family had been very sweet and cooperative. I have an almost two decades’ old relationship with Dada, and I didn’t want to write a book that wouldn’t do justice to his stardom,” says the author.
