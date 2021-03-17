MUMBAI—“This Eid it’s Satya vs Jay as Ladenge iss Saal, dono bharat maa ke laal! Satyameva Jayate 2 releasing this EID on May 13.”
This is John Abraham’s tweet on the Milap Milan Zaveri-directed action drama that is co-starring Divya Khosla Kumar in her film comeback 17 years after “Ab Tumhaare Hawaale Watan Saathiyo.”
Abraham plays his first double role in the film after “Madhoshi” in 2004.
EmmayEntertainment, T-Series and AA Films India produce this rival release to Salman Khan’s “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.” And this novelty may well give Abraham, who shares cold vibes with Khan, an edge over the other film.
