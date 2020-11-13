MUMBAI—With just a few hours to go for the release of “Chhalaang,” netizens could not stop raving about this fabulous social comedy. As the Hansal Mehta directorial premieres today, Nov. 13, on Amazon Prime Video, actor and the film’s co-producer Ajay Devgn divulges what makes this film special and how a movie such as this is imperative in today's time.
Says Devgn, ““Chhalaang” is an inspirational script. We have seen good films on sports, coaches and players, but a film on a PT teacher and school kids is new. We hope to inspire kids and their parents to promote physical activity through sports. The earlier generation was more involved in outdoor activities and sports because they did not have access to gadgets and gizmos. Today, children miss out on this aspect.”
Devgn also lays emphasis on the film’s social commentary not only being relevant to children but also to every parent. He adds, “In fact, I encourage my son to go outdoors as much as possible. We as parents also have to contribute. The message in “Chhalaang” is the need of the hour. It’s a reminder of the schooldays when physical training (PT) and outdoor sports both were a big draw. “Chhalaang” is a wholesome film that will entertain and motivate us.”
The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles and is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar and co-produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.
